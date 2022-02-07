Children's Theater Presents BEDTIME STORIES

The bedtime stories in Second Street Players' winter children's stage selection this year will be familiar to many but there is something 'not quite right' with them in this stage presentation of SSP Presents: Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)

Directed by Lauren David and Lorraine Leavel, this children's theater production will have the child in all of us giggling along the whole show. It's Dad's turn to tell his three rambunctious kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative: a prince with a snoring problem spices up The Princess and The Pea, The Boy Who Cried Wolf cries dinosaur instead, and Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw. You may think you know your fairy tales, but not the way Dad tells them.

All performances of SSP Presents: Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up) will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford and are scheduled for February 25, 26, 27. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Friday Night performances are pay what you can, donations only. Saturday and Sunday ticket prices are $5.00 Child / $10.00 Adult.

For more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance or with other questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up) is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.