Celebrate With Possum Point Players CHRISTMAS FROM THE HEART

You may not be ready for Christmas carols in the supermarket, but it is time to get your tickets for Possum Point Players holiday presentation of "Christmas from the Heart." An original production of holiday music and a surprising story of caring and sharing in an unexpected way, "Christmas from the Heart" is performed Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 6, 7 and 8 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd; Georgetown, Delaware.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25, $24 for seniors and students, and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-3460. Tickets for some performances are already selling fast, an early purchase is recommended in order to get desired seats and performance dates.

"Christmas from the Heart" is written and directed by Rosanne Pack and Kenney Workman of Milford. Dover resident Bob Frazier is music director and Christy Taylor of Harbeson is accompanist. The cast features 32 singers who range in age from 7 ½ to several decades older and who represent 11 area towns.

The holiday scene is set in a little town where residents come from different walks of life, families of differing backgrounds live side by side, kids are kids, and everyone loves to sing. Strangers are few, so many people, especially the teenagers, notice when someone new and different is suddenly in their midst. Who is this stranger who is seen just a few days before Christmas? And why doesn't he dress better?

Appearing in "Christmas from the Heart" are Georgetown residents Kennedy and Tara Megee, Jim Hartell, Claudius Bowden, Ella and Su Chafin and Landon Rockwell. Also from Georgetown are Danielle and Cassie O'Neill, Rhys Humphreys and Jake Darmstadter.

Steve Givens, John Hulse and Sara Freih are cast members from Rehoboth Beach and Howard Dashiell and Delaney Cinnamon are from Lewes. John Zinzi, Wendy Leddy, Trisha Trucker, Bud Clark and Cora and Angela Isaacs are from Milton. Dulcena Kemmerlin is from Milford and Aya Marie is from Laurel.

Cast members from Millsboro are Beth Howlett and Xander Proseus; Shayla Macklin and Dillon Mangene are from Seaford. Ashlie Workman and Brianna Wittman are Long Neck residents and Marsha Shull is from Frankford.

There are more than 30 songs in "Christmas from the Heart," traditional and contemporary, ranging from "Silent Night" to "My Grown-Up Christmas List;" and from "O Holy Night" to "We Need a Little Christmas" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."

"Christmas from the Heart" is appropriate entertainment for all ages.





