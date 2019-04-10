BWW Previews: CLOSE YOUR LEGS, HONEY at Bootless Stageworks

Close Your Legs, Honey - A New Musical was originally presented in the 2018 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, and quickly won over critics and audiences with its "comedic look at the sh*t women have to put up with until they just can't anymore."

Created by Hannah Parke (Act II Playhouse, Media Theatre) & two-time Barrymore Award nominee Shamus Hunter McCarty (EgoPo Classic Theatre, Bristol Riverside, The Eagle), Orchestrations & Arrangements by multiple Barrymore nominee Damien Figueras (Walnut Street Theatre, Resident Theatre Company, Azuka Theatre) and Additional Music by Matthew Mastronardi (Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre at Monmouth), and featuring all original songs, including two new numbers for this production, Close Your Legs, Honey tells the hilarious and troubling story of Honey Baker. Honey is competing at the 1996 Lil' Miss Cutie Pie Pageant but would rather be at home playing astronaut crime-fighter. Her Mama, an enthusiastic and overbearing pushes to reclaim her pageant glory but Honey just wants to go to McDonald's. As pressure drives Mama to new levels of ambition, Honey's day takes hilarious musical turns including visits from her gospel/country guardian angel Dolly Parton, backstage cat-fights turned rock ballads and caffeine-induced fever dream tap sections!

In the cut-throat world of pageants the young ladies are the heroines as well as the villains. Is there a way for a quirky girl and her foul-mouth stage mama to outshine the army of pint-sized glamazons? Our favorite beauty queen is tucked, sucked, and plucked - Honey is ready to BURST on the stage! Will Honey win? You'll have to wait and see, but she's guaranteed to "open your heart." An ugly story in a beautiful world. About kids, for adults.

"...the songs are catchy, the comedy is topical and the audience gets to root for a character with depth and potential. Close Your Legs, Honey will open your heart" - Philly Life & Culture

"The performances were strong across the board. Hannah Parke as Honey rocked the whole show." - Bonaly

This remount features the bulk of the original performance team. Co-creator Hannah Parke (The Lightning Thief National Tour) returns as the belting titular heroine. Other returning performers include Katherine Perry (The Arden, The Eagle, Theatre Horizon), Camille E. Young (Maples Rep, Theatre Horizon), Kendyll Young (Walnut Street Theatre, Media Theatre), Colleen Murphy (Candlelight Dinner Theater, The Eagle) & Jenna Kuerzi (Delaware Theatre Company, Philadelphia Shakespeare Theater). The company also welcomes Grant Struble (Walnut Street Theatre, Bristol Riverside) and Amy Boehly (PAPA, Broadway Theatre of Pitman) to the production as The Host & Swing respectively.

Show Dates: April 26 at 8:00 pm, April 27, 2019 at 8:00 pm, April 28 at 3:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.closeyourlegshoney.com.

Venue: Bootless Stageworks 1301 N. Broom Street Wilmington, DE 19806 www.bootless.org (302) 887-9300





