BWW Feature: New Castle County Offerings For Holiday Theatre

It's that time of year, again. Here are just a few choices for you and your family to partake of holiday theater. Please visit each theater's website and/or call the box office for COVID-19 protocols (some theaters require proof of vax). Enjoy!!

A Christmas Carol by Candlelight

November 20 to December 22

The Candlelight Theatre

2208 Miller Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

(302) 475-2313

http://candlelighttheatredelaware.showare.com/AChristmasCarolByCandlelight

Since Candlelight is a dinner theater, dining suggestions aren't necessary. Enjoy the plentiful offerings of their famous buffet. The bar at Candlelight at too shabby, either.



A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Sara Valentine and Michael Boudewyns

Streaming for FREE - December 8 to December 26

Resident Ensemble Players

University of Delaware

110 Orchard Road

Newark DE 19716

(302) 831-2201

https://www.rep.udel.edu/presentations/a-christmas-carol

As this production is streaming only and you'll be enjoying it from the comfort of your home, I suggest ordering take-out from your favorite hometown restaurant or perhaps venture into unexplored territory with a new one. Whichever choice, support local small businesses.



Every Time A Bell Rings...

an original adaption of It's A Wonderful Life

December 9 to December 12

Bootless Stageworks

1301 N. Broom Street

Wilmington DE 19806

(302) 887-9300

https://www.bootless.org/bell-rings/

A pre-show dinner in Trolley Square is recommended. Scrumptious offerings from Trolley Square Oyster House, Scalessa's Italian Kitchen, Kid Shelleen's Charcoal House or Toscana for great for dine-in or keep it simple with Opa Opa, El Diablo, and Café Verdi. The latest arrival to the area, Goober's Diner, offer food and a car exhibit.



Elf - The Musical

December 10 to December 29

Wilmington Drama League

10 W. Lea Blvd.

Wilmington DE 19802

(302) 764-1172

https://www.wilmingtondramaleague.org/elf-the-musical

Dining close by isn't a reality BUT just a ways away is Wilmington Brew Works which is BOYF (Bring Your Own Food). Right next door is La Pizzeria Metro (highly recommend) or, if catching a matinee, Sleeping Bird Coffee. Wilmington Drama League isn't too far from downtown Wilmington (to the south), Philadelphia Pike (to the northeast), and Route 202 (to the northwest) - all of which have extensive dining options.



Frozen, Jr.

December 4 to December 19 (Saturdays & Sundays)

Delaware Children's Theatre

1014 Delaware Avenue

Wilmington DE 19806

(302) 655-1014

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disneys-frozen-jr-tickets-199748361727?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Since you'll have little ones with you for this theater adventure, try a Delaware favorite Grotto's Pizza on Pennsylvania Avenue.



A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

December 10 to December 18

Chapel Street Players

27 N. Chapel Street

Newark DE 19711

(302) 368-2248

https://chapelstreetplayers.org/a-christmas-carol-a-live-radio-play/

Dining in Newark is always a treat. Check out Caffe Gelato, Home Grown Café or an old standby favorite, Klondike Kate's. For post-show drinks and snacks, there's Grain Craft Bar, Iron Hill Brewery or, of course, Deer Park Tavern.



A Christmas Carol

December 17 to December 19

Reedy Point Players

250 Fifth Street

Delaware City DE 19706

(302) 468-7772

https://reedypointplayers.ticketleap.com/

The small town offer a few dining options including Edna's Kitchen & BBQ, La Matesina Pizza & Pasta, and Crabby Dick's. Have a sweet tooth? Check out Ice Cream Parlor on Clinton Street. YUM!





Smyrna Opera House

7 W. South Street

Smyrna DE 19977

(302) 653-4236

https://www.smyrnaoperahouse.org/

The Smyrna Opera House has several holiday events during the month of December. Visit their website for details.





The Grand

818 N. Market Street

Wilmington DE 19801

(302) 652-5577

https://www.thegrandwilmington.org/



The Playhouse at Hotel DuPont

1007 N. Market Street

Wilmington DE 19801

(302) 888-0200

https://www.thegrandwilmington.org/tickets/playhouse/



Visit their websites to peruse all of the holiday offerings. I particularly am looking forward to Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas (The Grand) and the time honored tradition of Wilmington Ballet performing The Nutcracker at The Playhouse.



Dining in downtown Wilmington is easy, and with many options. Don't limit yourself to the restaurants on Market Street. Take a little jaunt a few blocks out to visit Mikimotos, Washington Street Ale House, Dorcea, Cafe Mezzanotte or Tonic. A quick drive to the Riverfront brings you to Bank's Seafood, Taco Grande, Docklands, Timothy's, Ubon or Del Pez.