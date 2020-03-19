Additional Changes Announced For SSP's 2020 Season

Second Street Players (SSP) has announced additional changes to its 2020 season and upcoming events as a result of ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 and in consideration of recommendations provided by the state of Delaware.

In addition to changes announced on March 16:

Performance dates for Caught in the Net have been changed to June 19, 20, 21 & 26, 27, 28.

SSP's Children's Theater production of The Big Bad Musical will be moved to July 24, 25 & 26.

Performance dates for Oliver! will be moved to November 27, 28, 29, December 4, 5, 6 & 11, 12, 13. Auditions for Oliver! will be rescheduled, with dates to be announced.

It's a Wonderful Life will not be performed in 2020.

Changes previously announced will remain in effect:

The Riverfront Theater will be closed to the public until April 5, 2020.

The SSP Children's Theater production of Bedtime Stories will be postponed until the 2021 season and the auditions scheduled for March 22 & 23 are cancelled.

Season ticket holders who wish to exchange current tickets to shows that are affected by these unforeseen changes to our schedule can contact us at info@secondstreetplayers.com. SSP will continue to monitor government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus. As this is an evolving situation, additional schedule changes may occur. Please check our webpage at www.secondstreetplayers.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/MilfordSSP for current information.





