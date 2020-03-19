Additional Changes Announced For SSP's 2020 Season
Second Street Players (SSP) has announced additional changes to its 2020 season and upcoming events as a result of ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 and in consideration of recommendations provided by the state of Delaware.
In addition to changes announced on March 16:
-
Performance dates for Caught in the Net have been changed to June 19, 20, 21 & 26, 27, 28.
-
SSP's Children's Theater production of The Big Bad Musical will be moved to July 24, 25 & 26.
-
Performance dates for Oliver! will be moved to November 27, 28, 29, December 4, 5, 6 & 11, 12, 13. Auditions for Oliver! will be rescheduled, with dates to be announced.
-
It's a Wonderful Life will not be performed in 2020.
Changes previously announced will remain in effect:
-
The Riverfront Theater will be closed to the public until April 5, 2020.
-
The SSP Children's Theater production of Bedtime Stories will be postponed until the 2021 season and the auditions scheduled for March 22 & 23 are cancelled.
Season ticket holders who wish to exchange current tickets to shows that are affected by these unforeseen changes to our schedule can contact us at info@secondstreetplayers.com. SSP will continue to monitor government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus. As this is an evolving situation, additional schedule changes may occur. Please check our webpage at www.secondstreetplayers.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/MilfordSSP for current information.