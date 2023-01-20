Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University
Runners-Up: Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company, Kevin Stout - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company, Julia Abanto-Bethune - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Adonis Lemke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Brandon Kelly - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Tomi Newman - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre, Jessica Eggleston - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Michael Schumacher - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre
Runners-Up: Poleena Greely - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre, Janet G. Powell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company, Carol Rickey - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: James Nelson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater
Runners-Up: Marya Spring Cordes - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Troy Berry and Josh Compston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program, Philip Drennen - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Jim Brown - PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Jen Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater, Paula Whitaker - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company, Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre, BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre, CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Richard Waldeck - JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVA
Runners-Up: Caeden Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community, Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre, Matthew Benjamin - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Charles Larkowski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre
Runners-Up: Davis McKinney - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company, Brett Ryback - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race, Sarah Plaugher - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre
Best Musical
Winner: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater
Runners-Up: SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre, BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - The Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton, CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre, THE PIZZA BANDIT - YellowCabTavern
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Lily Walton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Megan Renney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre, Linnzie Hays - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: James Nelson - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Sheryl Koontz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater, Junior Cruea - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre, Liz Lindon - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve
Best Play
Winner: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater
Runners-Up: PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre, EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company, HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Matt Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Scott Kimmins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College, Chris Harmon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College, Tamara L Honesty - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Dan Brunk - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College
Runners-Up: Joshua Henry - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community, Julian Crocamo - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company, Jay Brunner - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Debbi Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Mitchell Lewis - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Nora Scarbro - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre, Ben Locke - CHARLIE AND DOGGY - TheatreLab Dayton
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Adonis Lemke - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Tanner Henry - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre, Jax Heritage - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company, Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre
Runners-Up: FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Brookville Community Theatre
Runners-Up: INNOVAtheatre, Human Race, Lebanon Theatre Company