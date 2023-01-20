Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University



Runners-Up: Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company, Kevin Stout - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company, Julia Abanto-Bethune - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Adonis Lemke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Brandon Kelly - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Tomi Newman - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre, Jessica Eggleston - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michael Schumacher - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Poleena Greely - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre, Janet G. Powell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company, Carol Rickey - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: James Nelson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater



Runners-Up: Marya Spring Cordes - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Troy Berry and Josh Compston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program, Philip Drennen - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jim Brown - PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Jen Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater, Paula Whitaker - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company, Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre, BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre, CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Richard Waldeck - JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVA



Runners-Up: Caeden Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community, Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre, Matthew Benjamin - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Charles Larkowski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre



Runners-Up: Davis McKinney - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company, Brett Ryback - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race, Sarah Plaugher - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre

Best Musical

Winner: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater



Runners-Up: SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre, BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - The Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton, CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre, THE PIZZA BANDIT - YellowCabTavern

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Lily Walton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Megan Renney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre, Linnzie Hays - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: James Nelson - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Sheryl Koontz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater, Junior Cruea - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre, Liz Lindon - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve

Best Play

Winner: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater



Runners-Up: PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre, EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company, HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matt Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Scott Kimmins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College, Chris Harmon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College, Tamara L Honesty - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dan Brunk - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College



Runners-Up: Joshua Henry - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community, Julian Crocamo - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company, Jay Brunner - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Debbi Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Mitchell Lewis - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University, Nora Scarbro - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre, Ben Locke - CHARLIE AND DOGGY - TheatreLab Dayton

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Adonis Lemke - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Tanner Henry - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre, Jax Heritage - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company, Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre



Runners-Up: FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Brookville Community Theatre



Runners-Up: INNOVAtheatre, Human Race, Lebanon Theatre Company