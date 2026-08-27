WEST SIDE STORY Will Come to Dayton Opera in September

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Dayton Opera will present WEST SIDE STORY Sept. 26-27 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton, Ohio. The production will open the 2026-27 season for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and is being presented in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m. The production will take place in the Winsupply Theatre at the Schuster Center, located at 1 W. Second St. in downtown Dayton.

WEST SIDE STORY features music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents, based on a conception by Jerome Robbins. Robbins also directed and choreographed the original production. The musical follows rival street gangs in New York City and the relationship between Tony and Maria, whose romance develops amid the conflict between the Jets and the Sharks.

Keitaro Harada will conduct the production, with Caleb Thompson serving as assistant conductor. Joe Deer is directing, Chandler Johnson is artistic director and Kathleen Clawson is producer. The production features Dayton Opera soloists and chorus, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Ballet.

The production is designed as a collaboration among the Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Ballet, with Wright State University also participating. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance describes the presentation as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States and the start of its 2026-27 season.

Tickets are currently available through Dayton Live and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. Ticket prices are subject to change and additional service fees apply. Dayton Live is the authorized ticket outlet for performances at the Schuster Center, and the box office can be reached at 937-228-3630. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance also offers a $5 ticket program, with a limited number of $5 seats available for eligible performances on a first-come, first-served basis. WEST SIDE STORY is included among the performances eligible for the program.

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