The Schuster Center Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, presiding over the corner of Second and Main Streets in downtown Dayton, celebrated its 20th anniversary this week! It all started in 2003 with a black-tie gala event followed by a Community Open House bringing thousands of individuals from all over the Miami Valley through the César Pelli-designed venue. The world-class facility has since hosted more than 5.37 million guests at more than 10,687 performances, meetings, weddings, parties, receptions, graduations, and fundraisers.

"The Schuster Center is a cultural landmark in Dayton, and our mission to contribute to a thriving downtown experience gives us great pride," said Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Dayton Live, the not-for-profit arts organization that owns and operates the Schuster Center. Dayton Live was formerly known as Victoria Theatre Association.

"We have been able to welcome millions of patrons through the Schuster Center doors since 2003 to experience life-changing performances," Sutton continued. "We are honored to be stewards of these world class facilities - the Schuster Center in addition to the Victoria Theatre, Metropolitan Arts Center/Loft Theatre, and the PNC Arts Annex. We are excited about the future and look forward to what the next 20 years have in store!"

The Schuster Center includes the Mead Theatre, the Mathile Theatre, a Starbucks Café, and the Wintergarden featuring palm trees set against a block-long, glass-enclosed atrium. In addition to serving as a unique and popular spot for weddings, galas, and other events, the acclaimed venue provides the greater Dayton region with local, national, and international arts & entertainment of the highest caliber. Dayton Live's Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series as well as many of the Projects Unlimited Star Attractions and other presentations and co-promotions draw diverse audiences to the venue. The Schuster Center's resident local producing arts organization is the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance - Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.