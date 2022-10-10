The Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Upcoming Event Lineup

The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret (located inside the historic Ohio Theatre Lima and The Avante Garage! is hosting weekly Open Mic Nights on Thursdays 8:00 pm - 10 pm. Actors, Singers, Poets, Magicians, Drag Artists, Rappers, Jugglers, Comics, Puppeteers, Storytellers and more are invited to sign up for a 10 minute time slot. Please visit ohiotheatrelima.com for details and to sign up for a time slot. There is no cover charge for Open Mic Nights.

This Friday, October 14th, Join the Lauer Farms 1944 Re-enactors in full period costumes for a WW2 Era "Happy Hour" from 6:00 - 8:00 PM! Accompanied by a Forties Playlist and Signature Cocktails: D-Day!, No Cover Charge!

The Ohio Theatre is very excited to announce the "Haunted Halloween" Party on Saturday October 29 from 6:00pm - Midnight! Only 200 tickets will be sold for this event which features drink specials, discounts on all food purchases, Costume Contest with Cash Prizes and Headliners "No Right Turn" from 7:00pm - 11:00pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit ohiotheatrelima.com.

Lastly, resident theatre company The Avante Garage is readying an announcement for auditions for their first show at The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret "Seasoned Greetings!", a Musical Comedy Salute to the Holidays!

The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret is open with hot food and nightly live piano music Thursday - Friday evenings from 5:00pm - close and is the first business to open inside the historic Ohio Theatre Lima which continues to undergo restoration and renovation by PLAYWITHYOURFOOD LLC, owned by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.