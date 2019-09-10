The Human Race and The Neon Present WOMEN OF INFLUENCE IN THE MOVIES

In honor of the hundredth anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment, The Human Race Theatre Company's season-long theme is "Women of Influence: Their Power, Passion, and Pitfalls." In that spirit, they've partnered with The Neon for a companion film series, "Women of Influence in the Movies." Each of The Human Race's five mainstage productions will be paired with a thematically-related film, shown at The Neon on a Monday evening during the production's run.

To accompany Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, The Neon presents a pair of short films featuring performances by Billie Holiday herself. During the run of The Cake, The Neon will screen Saving Face, a story of a Chinese-American family that echoes The Cake's themes of LGBTQ issues and intergenerational tensions. Presented alongside Gloria: A Life will be 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement, a brand-new documentary by Dayton's own Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar about the convergence of women's and labor rights in the 1970s. Accompanying The Revolutionists is the story of a different kind of female French revolutionary: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché is a tribute to the pioneering director and studio executive who helped shape the craft of cinema in its infancy. Finally, paired with Looped, The Neon will show Die! Die! My Darling, the film Tallulah Bankhead stars in (and struggles with) during the events of Looped.

This collaboration was curated by Jonathan McNeal and Susan Strong, and is sponsored by PNC.

Mr. McNeal said of the project, "Curating a film series is one of my favorite things, so I jumped at the opportunity to assemble a line-up to collaborate with The Human Race. With old films, one of the most challenging aspects is determining who owns the copyrights. There are only five films in the line-up, but it took more than a hundred phone calls and emails to secure the rights. I'm very pleased with the final list, and I think each film comments on its corresponding show in an interesting way."

Individual tickets to the films are $8, or a series pass is available for $30. Tickets and passes are available at neonmovies.com. Read more about The Human Race Theatre Company's season at humanracetheatre.org.





