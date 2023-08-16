THIS IS TOM JONES! Comes to Human Race Theatre Company

Kicking off The Human Race Theatre Company's 38th year, This is Tom Jones! makes its world premiere in September of 2023. A bawdy, rollicking romp through the backroads and bedchambers of 18th century England, Mark Brown and Paul Mirkovich's take on the classic Henry Fielding novel will leave you humming catchy 1960's British-Invasion inspired tunes in the glow of happy ever after.

In this thrilling adventure of the heart, Tom Jones, the charming young ward of Squire Allworthy, is madly in love with Sophie Western and she with him. But when Sophie's father arranges for her to marry Squire Allworthy's loathsome and devious nephew, Blifil, she swears her undying love to Tom and flees for her life. Tom goes in search of Sophie, but hot on his heels are Sophie's father, Sophie's aunt, Squire Allworthy, and Blifil.

“No stranger to theatrical literary adaptation, Mark and Paul yank this classic novel about a bad boy turned good into the 21st Century,” comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company's Artistic Director. “Their imaginative mash-up between the 1960's and the 1750's sparked my interest, and this unlikely pairing delivers feel-good music, a fast-paced book, and a raucous night of theatre.”

This is Tom Jones! makes the 13th world premiere production in the company's 38-year history. Directed by Wells, with Music Direction by Steve Goers and Choreography by DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, the nine person ensemble cast performs 34 roles and includes: Jamie Cordes, Edwin Large, Sara Mackie, Eb Madson, Kyle Mangold, Kelly Mengelkoch, Melinda Porto, Patrick Earl Phillips, and Aleah Vassell.

Joining Wells, Goers and Blunden-Diggs on the production team are: Tamara L. Honesty, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Janet G. Powell, Costume Design; Emily Porter, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; k. Jenny Jones, Intimacy & Fight Direction; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager.

The original concept album with tracks sung by Kerry Butler, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Kaplan, Deedee Magno Hall, and Dan DeLuca among others, will be re-released August 18, 2023 on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and all other streaming outlets.

This is Tom Jones! will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, September 7-24, 2023. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here For press ticket requests, please contact Tiffany Countryman, Engagement and Learning Coordinator at tiffany@humanracetheatre.org