Sinclair Theatre Presents TREASURE ISLAND

Sinclair Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's Treasure Island, adapted from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, Oct. 11-19 in Blair Hall Theatre, building 2, of the Downtown Dayton Campus.

Join us for this classic swashbuckling tale, where Jim Hawkins (Micah Koverman) gets more than he bargained for when he embarks on a daring sea voyage to find riches. With Long John Silver (Chase Niemitalo) at his heels, he discovers both treasure AND treachery during his adventures.

Directed by Kimberly Borst with fight choreography by Gary Minyard, the cast includes some new faces as well as some of your favorites from past performances: Micah Koverman, Chase Niemitalo, Matt Poliachik, Rafael Santillan, Ben Anders, Rachel Charles, Kofi Gunter, DeShawn Christian, Austin Vega, CJ Suchyta, Mari Pullings, Shaun Diggs, Chris Koehler, Topher Leavitt, Stephen Powell, and Chris Goetz.

New this season: ALL evening performances have an earlier curtain time and will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $18 adults; and $15 for students and seniors. Throwback Thursdays are back with all seats only $10. All tickets available NOW at www.sinclair.edu/tickets

American Sign Language interpreted performances are Sunday and Thursday. Group rates are available by contacting patti.celek@sinclair.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You