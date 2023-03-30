SWEENEY TODD, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2023-2024 Season

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced its 2023-2024 Art That Moves season. The 2023-2024 season opens September 16 and 17 with a Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky's Grand Masquerade, a collaboration showcasing DPAA's three art forms, Opera, Ballet, and Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Schuster Center. Prince Orlofsky's Grand Masquerade kicks off a season full of soul-stirring performances, heart-wrenching operas, and gravity-defying ballet. The heart of the evening includes a performance of Act II of Strauss's comic opera, Die Fledermaus (The Revenge of the Bat). The scene is Prince Orlofsky's masquerade, where disguises and deception abound!

"This season displays all our art forms in all their glory and diversity," says Patrick Nugent, DPAA President and CEO. "Our audiences will find themselves transported to other worlds, wrapped in beauty, immersed in adventure, and captivated by stories of all kinds. They'll find sanctuary and serenity, thrill and suspense, the whole range of human emotion-the artistic beauty will sweep you away, heart and soul."

New and renewal subscriptions are on sale now. Composed Series packages include Ballet, Opera, Masterworks (6 or 8 concerts), Rockin' Orchestra, SuperPops, and Family. Composed Series subscribers receive 20% off single-priced tickets. Other series packages are Create Your Own (three or more select performances) and FlexPass (packages of four, six, eight, ten, or twelve tickets). Create Your Own and FlexPass purchases span across all art forms.

Single tickets for all DPAA performances go on sale to the public Aug. 10. To purchase or renew a Composed Series, Create Your Own or FlexPass package, call the Box Office at 937-228-3630 or visit: Click Here.

2023-2024 Opera Series

"Live opera-when the singing, music, dance, scenery, and costumes come together to tell a compelling story-it's intoxicating. There's nothing else like it on earth. The experience of sharing a live performance is electric, unlike anything else I've ever experienced. No two performances are alike, and we experience a special moment in time together. That connection between performer and audience is what keeps us coming back for more. We are moved, we laugh, we cry, we gasp, and we seem to breathe as one. In a world with so much divisiveness, I like to imagine that if we can laugh and cry together in the theatre, we can find other ways to connect."- Kathleen Clawson, Dayton Opera Artistic Director and Dr. Ron Anderson and Robb Sloan-Anderson Chair.

All three DPAA art forms-Opera, Ballet, and Philharmonic Orchestra-take the stage in an evening of extravagant celebration in DPAA's 2023-2024 season-opening performance: Prince Orlofsky's Grand Masquerade (Sept.16 and 17)! The heart of the evening includes a performance of Act II of Strauss's comic opera, Die Fledermaus (The Revenge of the Bat).

The Opera season continues with Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Nov. 4 and 5, at Victoria Theatre), Puccini's Tosca (April 20 & 21) and concludes with the Opera Star Recital featuring, Grammy Award-winning, Will Liverman (June 4).

For detailed information about the Opera Series, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/opera.

2023-2024 Ballet Series

"Dayton Ballet is moving into our 86th season with the artistry and athleticism Dayton audiences have come to expect. The diversity of the season, from Dracula: Bloodlines to Swan Lake, is an example of just that. Of course, we cannot forget the ballet's wonderful tradition, The Nutcracker at the Schuster with the Dayton Philharmonic and mixed repertory performances featuring new works that complete our season." - Karen Russo Burke, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director.

Dayton Ballet's hauntingly stirring Dracula: Bloodlines (Oct. 27-29) opens the Ballet series at the historic Victoria Theatre. The season continues with The Nutcracker (Dec. 8-10 & 15-17), Septime Webre's, Swan Lake (Feb. 15-17), and concludes with New Beginnings, which offers a glimpse of the exciting new era that lies before Dayton Ballet (April 12-14).

For detailed information about the Ballet Series, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/ballet.

2023-2024 Masterworks Series

"I've always been amazed at the many ways orchestral music moves us-performers and listeners alike. Music can inspire, it can energize, can make us think, make us dream, make us grow, make us cry, make us soar. I'm proud that our 2023-2024 season does all that-no matter who you are or what kind of music is your cup of tea."- Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Pictures at an Exhibition

September 29 & 30 at 7:30pm

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Modest Mussorgsky (orch. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

Aleksandra Kasman, piano

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Mozart's Jupiter Symphony

November 10 & 11 at 7:30pm

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-flat major

Franz Schubert: Entr'acte No. 3 from Rosamunde

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, K.551 "Jupiter"

Aaron Brant, horn

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony

January 12 & 13 at 7:30pm

Richard Wagner: Act 1 Prelude from Lohengrin

Claude Debussy: Ibéria

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Kensho Watanabe, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Swan Lake

February 16 & 17 at 7:30pm; February 18 at 2:30pm

Septime Webre, choreographer

Dayton Ballet

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Brahms: A German Requiem

March 8 & 9 at 7:30pm

Amy Scurria: Beyond All Walking

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major, K.216

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Aurelian Oprea, violin

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Dayton Philharmonic Chorus

Steven Hankle, director

Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets

April 5 & 6 at 7:30pm

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture, Op. 17

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major, K. 451

Gustav Holst: The Planets, Op. 32

Richard Dowling, piano

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Women of the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus

Steven Hankle, director

New World Symphony- Black Music Month

June 7 & 8 at 7:30pm

Florence Price/William Grant Still: Dances in the Canebrakes

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 "From the New World."

Various Composers: Spirituals and Gospel Anthems

Neal Gittleman, conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

For detailed information about the Masterworks Series, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/masterworks.

2023-2024 SuperPops Series

SuperPops begins Oct. 4 and 15 with Star Wars: A New Hope Film with Orchestra. The season continues with Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass (Dec. 2), Huddle Up: Music of Sports (Jan. 6), The Celtic Tenors (March 23), and concludes on June 22 with Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends.

For detailed information about the SuperPops Series, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/superpops.

2023-2024 Rockin' Orchestra Series

The Rockin' Orchestra series begins on Sept. 23 with Steve Hackman's Tchaikovsky X. Drake. It continues with Jeans 'n Classics' homage to the legacy of Queen (Oct. 7), Arrival from Sweden, the best ABBA tribute band (April 27), Windborne's Music of Whitney Houston (May 18), and ends with The Music of Green Day (June 1).

For detailed information about the Rockin' Orchestra Series, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/rockin.

2023-2024 Family and Learning Programs

DPAA's Family and Learning Program performances begin on Oct.11 with Lemony Snicket's murder-mystery picture book "The Composer is Dead." Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (DPYO) continues the series on Dec. 3 with a Holiday Showcase. Other programs include Dayton Ballet's special sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker (Dec.15); Magic Carpet Concerts with "Peter and the Wolf," Feb.27-29; On Broadway! (DPYO, March 10); Young People's Concert: A Salute to Teachers (March 20); Down the Yellow Brick Road (Dayton Ballet School, May 4); and DPYO's Spring Concert, May 19.

For detailed information about DPAA's Family and Learning Programs, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/family.

2023-2024 Special Events

DPAA hosts two special event performances during the 2023-2024 season. On December 13, DPAA presents Handel's Messiah with the Philharmonic and Chamber Chorus and join the Philharmonic at Carillon Park for an exciting concert to celebrate Memorial Day (May 26)! Enjoy patriotic tunes such as "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Liberty for All." This family-friendly festival includes special activities, costumed interpreters, and more!

For detailed information about DPAA's Special Event Concerts, visit: https://daytonperformingarts.org/messiah.

DPAA's 2023-2024 Art That Moves Season promises to entertain and excite audiences from start to finish! To purchase or renew a Composed Series, Create Your Own, or FlexPass package, call the Box Office at 937-228-3630 or visit Click Here.

About Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, they are the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton community, with a mission to be the community's indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. The vision of DPAA is to transform lives through the power of music and dance. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 60,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio. These performances and education initiatives are made possible partly through significant support from the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Montgomery County, and the National Endowment for the Arts.