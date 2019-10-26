SLUT, THE PLAY Comes to Sinclair

Sinclair Theatre has many connections with an exciting new Netflix series (Grand Army) that is based on Slut, the Play, by Katie Cappiello. The play premieres in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre November 13-16; playwright Katie Cappiello will be on campus November 14 AND Beau Willimon (producer) was a winner at Dayton Playhouse's Future Fest and was on campus when it was showcased in Blair Hall.

As part of its new FREE EXPRESSIONS series, Sinclair Theatre will offer SLUT, The Play, by Katie Cappiello, FREE of charge, November 13-16 in the Black Box Theatre, fourth floor of building 2, on Sinclair's downtown Dayton campus. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at www.sinclair.edu/tickets. This event is sponsored by Sinclair's Diversity Office.

Developed in collaboration with The Arts Effect All-Girl Theater Company, SLUT: The Play is a theatre piece compiled from the real experiences of high school girls 14-17 that explore sexual assault and the culture that allows it to continue. Offering a platform to have dialogue about sexuality empowers women and teaches them how to stop harassment and assault. The rehearsal process and every performance will be supported by campus and community organizations including: YWCA Sexual Assault Team, Sinclair's Title IX Office and Counseling Services.

Directed by Gina Neuerer, Music, Theatre & Dance chair, the November 14th performances will feature discussions with the author and host area resource experts. Activities include:

•Noon Matinee with refreshments and socializing with the playwright to follow in room 2334

•4:00 p.m. Presentation on "Rape Culture" by Katie Cappiello in Blair Hall Theatre

•7:00 p.m. Performance followed by a post-show Q and A with the playwright Katie Cappiello

Panel discussions with community resource representatives will follow the Nov. 15 & 16 performances.

Cast includes: Bryana Bentley, Callista Kinney, Kylee Pauley, Kiarra Matos, Becca Shelley, Alexis Paige, Leia Gaddis, Sabrina Smith, Lilly Robillard, Cormari Pullings, Rachel Charles, Matt Poliachik, Kasaahn Johnson, and Devante Wheaton.





