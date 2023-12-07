SEASONED GREETINGS '23! Opens at Ohio Theatre Lima

The Avante Garage Theatre Company opens their Holiday Show "Seasoned Greetings '23" on December 14 with performances continuing on December 15, 16, 21, 22, 23. This new musical comedy revue features a cast of zany characters in an irreverent send up of dysfunctional family Christmas Gatherings in a Classic 70's Christmas TV Special Format!

The award-winning Theatre Company has been presenting Holiday Shows labeled "Seasoned Greetings" since 1988. Each version of the show is different from the previous; Last year's edition of the show Sold Out!

You will hear some of your favorite Holiday Favorites as well as a handful of Original Tunes as you spit out your eggnog at some of the funniest bits you've ever seen adding up to a unique, hilarious, and original Christmas story. (Rated PG) True to Avante Garage tradition, this delightful show takes a turn 2/3 way through and finishes with a heartwarming and tender ending sure to put you in the holiday spirit and give you all the feels!

Sponsored by Good Food Restaurants, the All Star cast of "Seasoned Greetings '23" includes Debbie Briggs, Stacee Brown, Joe Correll, Marva Fisher, Kristin Lee, Laura Wells-Parent, Kara Clemans Place, Zach Welly, LSH High School Students Ellie Warnement and Davyon Williamson, with a special appearance by Michael Bouson. Also making their Ohio Theatre Lima debut are the students from Lima Dance Academy who will be featured in two dance numbers!

Tickets include a delicious Holiday Buffet Dinner featuring Sliced Turkey Breast with Gravy, Aloha Ham, Rigatoni Marinara, Beef Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Honey-Ginger Carrots, and Buttered Sweet Peas. Tickets are $60 and are available at Click Here. We cannot add additional performances so don't wait to get yours! This show was made possible by the Good People at Good Food Restaurants! We are so grateful for their support!