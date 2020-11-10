The newly redesigned windows were revealed last season for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley.

Dayton Live is pleased to announce that Yes, Virginia, the Rike's Holiday windows will be on display for the public this holiday season - with restrictions and cautionary procedures in keeping with Montgomery County Health Department and CDC guidelines. The newly redesigned windows were revealed last season for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley.

Designed by critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner Steven Royal, the windows featuring animated elves, animals and other figures have been a holiday tradition for countless Dayton families since the elves first appeared in the windows of Rike's Department Store in the 1940s.

In 2018, two of the redesigned windows, "The Nutcracker" and "The North Pole," debuted to the delight of thousands of visitors. Four more windows were revealed in 2019: "Woodland," "Silent Night," "Snow Day," and "Christmastime," each with characters from the original windows as well as some newly discovered and donated figures. The boxes were constructed by internationally acclaimed set and stage designers, Scenic Solutions from West Carrollton, Ohio, with costumes created by the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

The schedule for viewing the windows will be different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines. Patrons may register for a specific viewing time slot during the three-week schedule: December 2-6, December 9-13, and December 16-20. Hours will vary by day. Masks and social distancing will be required, and extended sanitizing regimens will be in place. For complete details on cautionary measures and to register for a time slot, go to daytonlive.org/holiday.

Over the past several years, Adam Koch's definitive set designs for theatre, opera and nightlife have been seen in New York City and across the country. Theatre credits include commercial productions at The Goodman Theatre, The Apollo Theater, New World Stages, and Theatre Row NYC, as well as Signature Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Ogun quit Playhouse, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Syracuse Stage, Portland Stage, Geva Theatre Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Serenbe Playhouse, Casa Manana, Playhouse on the Square, 1st Stage, The Human Race Theatre Company, The Engeman Theater, Mazeppa Productions, Algonquin Arts Theatre, Metro Stage, Bristol Riverside Theatre, The Gateway Playhouse, Vital Theatre Company, Brevard Opera Festival, Manhattan Youth Ballet, Wright State University, Queens College, and Montclair State University.

A 2015 Helen Hayes nominee for Outstanding Set Design (1st Stage Theatre's Bat Boy), a 2015 Syracuse SALT Award nominee (Syracuse Stage's Hairspray), and a 2009 Helen Hayes nominee for Outstanding Set Design (Signature Theatre's Kiss of the Spiderwoman). A recipient of both the USITT Oren Parker Award for Excellence in Scene Design, and the 2007 Kennedy Center Design Fellowship. Adam is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and a member of the Andrew Carnegie Society. Mr. Koch is a credited contributor to the widely used collegiate textbook Scene Design and Stage Lighting by R. Craig Wolf & Dick Block (Wadsworth 2009 - 2014).

