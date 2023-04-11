Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner Theatre

Runs through May 7

Apr. 11, 2023  

If mystery and intrigue are your game, go to see SLEUTH at La Comedia Dinner Theatre.

SLEUTH, written by Anthony Shaffer, won the Tony Award for best play in 1971. Many may remember the movie adaptations, in 1972 and 2007, both of which incidentally starred Michael Caine. It begins with an evening at the home of Andrew Wyke as he plays host to his wife's lover, Milo Tindle. What follows are many twists and turns as Andrew and Milo try to outwit and outmaneuver each other to see who will come out on top. A few incidental characters round out the action and you will never know where the next turn will take you.

Chris Kramer (Andrew Wyke), a La Comedia favorite, gives one of his best performances as the mystery writer with a plan to get the best of his wife's lover and keep what he sees as his. Lots of references to past mystery detectives, characters make for some nice memories although my 21 year old who was with me felt they were too young to get many of them. Vincent Gibbs (Milo Tindle) shows good versatility, particularly in the second act. As the action, builds his performance gets better and better. At the performance that I saw, the Act One action was a little slow to get started but picked up in Act Two and the pay off was worth it.

SLEUTH runs at La Comedia until May 7. For those not interested in their usual musical fare, to this is a good opportunity to give them a try. Tickets include dinner buffet and range from $70 to $79 and can be purchased at www.lacomedia.com or by calling the box office at 1-800-677-9505.




From This Author - Jenni Cypher

Jenni Cypher has been involved in the Dayton theatre community since 1994, when she costumed her first show, 42nd Street, at Dayton Playhouse. Prior to that, she studied Theatre Arts/Acting at St. ... (read more about this author)


