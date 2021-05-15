Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School

The show opened on May 15, and two more performances take place on May 21 & 22, 2021.

May. 15, 2021  

Licking Heights High School is now presenting its production of Rock of Ages.

Due to social distancing all seats are grouped so that no more than 6 seats are together. Groups of seats are for those living in the same household, pod, or those that are fully vaccinated.

Masks are required for ALL audience members.

There are Three Performances to choose from. Click the Place order button to select the performance that you wish to attend.

Performance dates & times:

Saturday, May 15 - 7:00 pm
Friday, May 21 - 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 22 - 7:00 pm

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.itickets.com/events/452537.


