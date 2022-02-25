RADIUM GIRLS Comes to Encore Theatre Beginning Tonight

Encore Theatre presents Radium Girls beginning tonight! Performances run February 25-March 6, 2022.

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage. Then the girls who painted those watches began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, whose attempts to fight for her day in court are blocked by her idealistic former employer who cannot bring himself to believe the same element which shrinks tumors can possibly be causing the suffering of his employees.

As the case goes on, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but also her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.

Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=126411.​

Box office will be open Monday 1-4 pm, Wednesday 4-7 pm and Friday 2-6pm (pending weather and volunteer availability).

Call 419-223-8866 - Leave a message regarding dates need, the number and type (adult, senior, etc) of tickets needed and any seating preferences. A volunteer will return your call to book your tickets. We will be checking messages and returning calls during the week. Season Ticket Holders: If you haven't booked yet give us a call.

Adult-$15

Senior-$12 (62+)

Student-$10 (Including College with ID)