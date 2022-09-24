Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ohio Theatre Lima Opens Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret

This new "Big City Style" venue is a piano bar and performance space.

Sep. 24, 2022  

Ohio Theatre Lima Opens Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret

PLAYWITHYOURFOOD LLC, the new owners of The Ohio Theatre Lima announced today the soft opening of the Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret. This exciting new "Big City Style" Venue is a Piano Bar and Performance Space that will offer Handcrafted Cocktails and International "Bar Foods" alongside Nightly Piano Players and a singing staff (and sometimes singing audience members!)

Hours of Operation during the Soft Opening are Thursday through Saturday evenings from 5:00 PM - close. Presently, the Stage Door is only offering light snacks with their full menu starting in a few weeks when their new 700 square foot commercial kitchen is complete. They are currently offering their already famous "Best Movie Popcorn in Lima" free of charge from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM nightly.

As of Thursday, September 22nd, The Stage Door and the resident theatre company "The Avante Garage!" Is hosting weekly Open Mic Nights from 8:00 pm - 10 pm. Singers, Poets, Magicians, Drag Artists, Rappers, Comics, Storytellers and more are invited to sign up for a 5 - 10 minute time slot. Please visit ohiotheatrelima.com for details and to sign up for a time slot. There is no cover charge for Open Mic Nights or regular Piano Bar Nights.

PLAYWITHYOURFOOD LLC is owned by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, Theatre and Television Producers from Los Angeles who relocated to Lima to play a part of the current historic revitalization of Downtown Lima. The Stage Door Canteen is participating in the DORA program so you can take your drink "to go" as you rediscover Downtown Lima and see what all of the excitement is about!

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 West North Street in Downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20's! Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c3 non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more at friendsoftheohiotheatre.com


Regional Awards


