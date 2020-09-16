Little Art Theatre Will Temporarily Close Once More

The theatre has been in the center of downtown Yellow Springs since 1929, but is suffering financially due to the pandemic.

Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will close temporarily due to the health crisis, Dayton 24/7 Now reports.

The theatre reopened in July after shutting down when COVID-19 first hit, but has made the decision to close once more.

"It doesn't make financial sense. The money's going out the door too fast," said Scott Geisel, president of the Little Art Theatre Board of Trustees.

"People aren't ready to come back in great enough numbers for it to make financial sense to protect the theatre," Geisel said.

"It is a scary time. We have definitely not seen this kind of shut down in any recent memory in the performing arts," said Gary Minyard, Vice President of Education and Engagement for Dayton Live.

Dayton Live hasn't had any official shows since the start of the pandemic, partially for financial reasons and partially due to the current restrictions.

The Little Art Theatre is hoping to reopen in 2021.

