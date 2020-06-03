Lilyfest Reinvents Itself As Interactive Experience

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult situation for organizers of festivals across the country, and Lilyfest is no exception. The Board of Trustees met Sunday afternoon and after careful consideration, voted to make Lilyfest an online, interactive experience in 2020.

"This was a difficult decision, however, the Board of Trustees decided to balance its duty to keep the community safe while staying true to its original mission of creating an educational experience," said Bobbi Bishop, who founded the event 29 years ago.

In the interest of keeping the community safe, which includes all the artists, musicians, food vendors, volunteers, and guests, Lilyfest will not be an in-person event.

Instead, plans are underway to provide educational programming, music, and an online artist's market on the website and social media.

"We hope the public will join us in supporting the local artists and musicians in what will be a first-of-a-kind experience for us," added Bobbi.

More information about the festival will be announced as it becomes available. Visit www.lilyfest.com for the latest information.

