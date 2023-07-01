Lehman's Announces 2023 Summer Events

For family fun close to home, plan a visit to Lehman's, in the heart of Ohio's Amish Country. Founded in 1955 by Jay Lehman to serve the local Amish, today, Lehman's ships practical products all over the country. The retail store is a rambling 35,000 square-foot building, filled with thousands of products, museum-quality antiques, and four pre-Civil War era buildings. It's like going to a museum and going shopping at the same time. Lehman's is open every day except Sunday and is always open at Lehmans.com.

Marvel at the non-electric appliances like wood heating and cooking stoves; shop in the year-round Christmas store; enjoy the pantry's toy room and food samples; appreciate the oil lamps and lanterns; and spend time in the massive housewares department.

For details on all of the events hosted by Lehman's, please visit Lehmans.com/events.

Homemade Ice Cream Workshop is July 8, from 2pm to 3pm, $20

Ever had delicious creamy homemade ice cream? Come to Lehman's to learn from their resident ice cream expert, Don. And what's an ice cream class without samples? There will be root beer, too! Make a root beer float or enjoy both treats separately.

Christmas in July is July 15, from 10am to 3pm, FREE

Deck your summer with holly and jolly at Lehman's! Come for fun holiday traditions with a summer twist.

Join Mrs. Claus as she makes her yearly summer trip to Lehman's on Saturday, July 15th, to stock up on supplies for her garden at the North Pole. Visit her in Lehman's Garden Department, where she will be assisting children in planting special seeds to take home that magically grow candy canes!

Don't Miss Flower the Clown as he twists up some fun with his amazing balloon art. Brush on over to a wonderfully talented face painter for free face painting.

Honeytown will be filling the aisles with festive music. Make sure to stop by for a dance or two. The Flaming Marshmallow Food Truck will also be on site. Be sure to check out the newly remodeled housewares department during your visit.

Meet Carving Artist Paul Weaver on July 22, from 9:30am to 2pm, FREE

Meet the artist: Have you been to Lehman's to see the unbelievable carvings done by Paul Weaver? They are truly worth the trip itself. Every fourth Saturday of the month, Paul will be at the store to answer questions and give some background on these amazing works of art. Pictures do not do them justice; you must see them in person!

Cow Cuddling is July 22, from 10am to 2pm ($5 per group photo)

Ever see a cute cow and want to give him a cuddle? Well, now you can! Meet Hoss; this sweet, cuddly cow will be at Lehman's to interact with customers. Take a picture, pet, or cuddle Hoss the cow ($5 per group photo). He will even have merch for sale!

Enjoy Mr. Bill's Pizza on July 22, from 10am to 5pm

Enjoy a wood-fired pizza: Love pizza? Have you ever had wood-fired pizza? Yum! Come to Lehman's to try it with Mr. Bill's Wood-Fired Pizza Kitchen. He will even be featuring a delicious dessert pizza - the Lehman's! Don't worry, there are all the delicious classic pizza options.

Meet the original homesteaders Shawn and Beth Dougherty on July 22, from 10am and 2pm, $20

The farming couple from East Ohio will teach two workshops, one at 10am and one at 2pm. Topics will include Gardening, Harvesting Grass with a Ruminant, Milk and milking, Capturing Water, Fertility, No Waste Composting. Your ticket will ensure you a seat for their presentations and a $10 (no minimum purchase) coupon to shop at Lehman's. There will be time after both sessions to meet and greet Shawn and Beth and get your questions answered.

Made in Ohio is July 29, from 10am to 3pm, FREE

Explore your favorite Made-in-Ohio products or discover something new! Value locally-made products that are understandable and, therefore, simpler. Shop the store to see which products are highlighted as Made In Ohio. Visit the booths of local vendors selling pottery, jewelry, essential oils, and more.

Local Roots (established in 2009 in Wooster, OH by volunteers who, with community support, turned an empty building into a vibrant marketplace showcasing local food and handmade gifts.) will provide a boxed lunch from noon to 2 pm, outside under a tent, for $__. It features a grilled peach and chicken salad over greens with a side of summer veggies and orzo salad, and a cookie. Iced herbal tea and freshly squeezed lemonade will accompany the meal.

Click here to plan your visit to Lehmans.