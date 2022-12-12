Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; at Brookville Community Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 58%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 24%

Kevin Stout - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 10%

Julia Abanto-Bethune - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adonis Lemke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 27%

Brandon Kelly - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 21%

Tomi Newman - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 17%

Jessica Eggleston - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 8%

Anna Rae Brown - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVAtheatre 7%

Ashlee Wasmund - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Gage Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Gage Wayne - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Schumacher - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 19%

Poleena Greely - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 17%

Janet G. Powell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Jeanne Schindler - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 12%

Poleena Greely - SCROOGE - INNOVA Theatre 8%

Zoe Still - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 8%

Carol Rickey - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 8%

Janet G Powell - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre 8%

David M. Covach - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

James Nelson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 19%

Marya Spring Cordes - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 15%

Troy Berry and Josh Compston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 8%

Philip Drennen - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 8%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

Sean Daniels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Richard Lee Waldeck - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Anna Brown & Michaela Cramer - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Denise Schneiders - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 4%

Philip Drennen - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

Chris Harmon - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Matt Owens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beavercreek Community Theatre 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Angie Thacker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Mackensie King - COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Nicholas Brown - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jen Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 20%

Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 13%

Jim Brown - PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 12%

Chris Harmon - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 11%

Kevin Moore - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

Paula Whitaker - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 10%

Jamie Cordes - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Emily N. Wells - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Margarett Perry - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Doug Lloyd - THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 10%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 10%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 6%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 5%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 5%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 3%

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caeden Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 16%

RichardWaldeck - JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVA 15%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 12%

Matthew Benjamin - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 11%

Richard Lee Waldeck - INTO THE WOODS - INNOVAtheatre 8%

Gabe Reichart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

John Rensel - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

John Rensel - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 5%

John Rensel - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Richard Waldeck - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 5%

John Rensel - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 4%

John Rensel - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Richard Waldeck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

John Rensel - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Larkowski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 20%

Sarah Plaugher - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 17%

Brett Ryback - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 15%

Davis McKinney - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 12%

Lorri Topping - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 12%

Judy Mansky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 8%

John Benjamin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 8%

Norman Moxley II - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 8%



Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 23%

SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 13%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 7%

MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - Human Race Theatre 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 6%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 5%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - LaComedia 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 0%

RAGTIME - CMT 0%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

PHANTOM - LaComedia 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - The Brookville Community Theatre 26%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 21%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 16%

THE PIZZA BANDIT - YellowCabTavern 12%

MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 8%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Human Race Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 14%

Lily Walton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 12%

Megan Renney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 8%

Linnzie Hays - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 6%

Skyler McNeely - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Charissa Bertels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Natalie Berry - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 5%

Tanner Brown - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 4%

Abriella Ruby - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 4%

Ava Linder - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Max Fox - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 3%

Zach King - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Connor Gray - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Kendal Garrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

M.G. Griffith - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Ian Spraul - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Liz Lindon - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Gabriel Ison - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Abby Smith - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Doug Gibbins - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Krissy McKim O'Malley - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Mark Van Luvender - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Charity Farrell - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

John Dorney - A CHRISTMAS STORY - LaComedia 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sheryl Koontz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 9%

James Nelson - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

Junior Cruea - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

Liz Lindon - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 7%

Adam Jones - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 5%

Josh Aaron McCabe - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Cecily Dowd - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Rachel Smith - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Stephanie Johnson - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 5%

Lilly Petty - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Rachel Smith - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Chris Han - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 4%

Kendal Garrett - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Mengelkoch - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Randy King - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Kerry Simpson - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Smith - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 2%

Geoff Burkman - MAY 4TH VOICES - X*Act 1%

David Shough - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Peggy Allen - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 21%

PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 11%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 11%

INCIDENT - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 9%

GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

THE MOUSETRAP - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 5%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

AIRNESS - The Human Race 4%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 37%

Scott Kimmins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 15%

Chris Harmon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 11%

Tamara L Honesty - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Eric Moore - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Bob McLain - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 5%

Wayne Dunn - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 5%

D. Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater/Lianne Arnold - GROUNDED - The Human Race 4%

Dick Block - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Scott J. Kimmins - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Henry - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 22%

Dan Brunk - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 22%

Julian Crocamo - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

Jay Brunner - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 12%

Jay Brunner/Alexander Koker - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 9%

Jay Brunner - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Jay Brunner - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Dan Brunk - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mitchell Lewis - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 15%

Debbi Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 11%

Nora Scarbro - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 7%

Ben Locke - CHARLIE AND DOGGY - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Cody Peterson - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Max Fox - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Michelle Roush - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Tyler Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

Tanner Henry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Forrest Fairley - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Laura Robbins - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Lindsay Hinds - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Colin Drayer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Robert Rhodes - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Tanner Henry - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Joshua Stucky - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Soraya Peront - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Philip Drennen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Makenna Calvert - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Evan Smith - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Nicholas Brown - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Matthew Clifton - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

Brent Hoggatt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Abby Hoggatt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adonis Lemke - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 16%

Tanner Henry - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 11%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

Racheal Tingley - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

Sara Bortz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 6%

Mierka Girten - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Sheryl Koontz - THE FOREIGNER - The Brookville Community Theater 6%

Jax Heritage - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Debbi Robbins - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 5%

Isabella Roberts - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Mark Van Luvender - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Andrew Ian Adams - AIRNESS - The Human Race 3%

Jason Podplesky - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Mikaela Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Rebecca Ashby - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Karen Oehler - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Chris Goetz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Mark Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville. Ommunity 2%

Justin McCombs - EVERTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 2%

David Vanderhorst - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Eric Deiboldt - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 1%

