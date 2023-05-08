Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25

Indigo is a powerful and heartfelt musical about family and hope. Performances run from June 7 - 25, 2023 at the Loft Theatre.

The Human Race Theatre Company finishes its 37th year with the launch of a world premiere musical, Indigo, with book by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis. Indigo is a powerful and heartfelt musical about family and hope. Performances run from June 7 - 25, 2023 at the Loft Theatre.

Beverly braces for chaos when her mother Elaine is diagnosed with dementia and moves in with her and her husband, Rick. But when her daughter Emma, a non-speaking autistic teenager, crashes back into her life, Beverly must confront her past decisions and work to repair the bonds of trust and family. 

"Our quest to share stories of the human experience comes alive with heart and compassion in the prismatic layers of Indigo," comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company's artistic director. "We all crave better tools for inter-generational communication, especially in times of need, and Indigo shows us what that can look like," she adds. Over 22% of Ohioans are currently caring for an older family member in their home.

Produced in partnership with Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Catie Davis makes her directing debut with The Human Race. The starry cast includes Tony-nominee and Drama Desk winner Sally Mayes as Evelyn, Kristin Stokes as Beverly, Dan Domenech as Rick, Madison Kopec as Emma, Joy Lynn Jacobs (Crowns) as Alicia, and Christian Kidd as Tyler. Resident Artist Sean Michael Flowers will music direct.

Joining Davis and Flowers on the Indigo production team are: Brad Haak, Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestration; Adam Koch, Scenic Design; Matthew P. Benjamin, Lighting Design; Steven Royal, Projection Design; Lindsay McWilliams, Costume Design; Brando Triantafallou, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Rachel Heine, Production Stage Manager. For press ticket requests, please contact Tara Lail, Creative Producer, tara@humanracetheatre.org

Indigo will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, June 7 -25, 2023. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here.

More details about the show can be found on our website. The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

Special Nights at The Loft:

Pay What You CAN Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm - admission by non-perishable food donation for The Foodbank OR a cash donation to benefit Autism Society of Dayton

Inside Track Thursday, June 8, 8pm - Pre-show Discussion at 7:15pm

Sawbuck ($10) Sunday Sunday, June 11, 7 pm - $10 tickets available 5:30pm at the door

While We're On The Subject Sunday, June 18, 2 pm - Post-Show Discussion

Parent's Day Out Sunday, June 25, 2 pm - Separate activities for kids ages 5-12




