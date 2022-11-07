HOLIDAYS IN POWELL Returns Next Month
Events will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 6 pm.
As the official kickoff to the holiday season for the City of Powell, the annual Holidays in Powell will be held Saturday, December 3, in Village Green Park. The Powell Chamber of Commerce will host Santa's Gift Shop, a craft fair of handmade holiday gifts, from 12-7pm in the Powell Municipal Building's Council chambers. From 4-9pm, take a free horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Powell starting and ending in Village Green Park.
The event will culminate in a tree-lighting ceremony at 6pm, featuring Santa, Powell Mayor Dan Swartwout, and the Powell Community Band. Hot cider, hot chocolate, cotton candy, and kettle corn will also be available for purchase.
Holidays in Powell will be held at Village Green Park (47 Hall St.) on Saturday, December 3. Santa's Gift Shop runs 12-7pm; carriage rides run 4-9pm; and the tree-lighting ceremony is at 6pm. Admission is FREE.
This event is made possible through the generous support of McClurg Properties, Jill Patricia King, Delaware County Transit, Evolve Health Pediatrics, Giant Eagle, Master Kim's MegaKick Martial Arts, The Middlefield Banking Company, Newman Roofing, LLC, Pedego Electric Bikes Powell, and RV Wholesalers.
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
As the official kickoff to the holiday season for the City of Powell, the annual Holidays in Powell will be held Saturday, December 3, in Village Green Park.
Human Race Theatre Company Announces Performances Schedule Change For DEADLINE
October 25, 2022
Due to actor illnesses, and in an abundance of caution, The Human Race Theatre Company has postponed the opening of DEADLINE. This World Premiere production by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, directed by Jason Podplesky, will now begin with a preview on Thursday, November 3rd and official opening on Friday November 4, 2022. The murder-mystery comedy will now run through November 20th.
ROMEO AND JULIET AND ZOMBIES Comes to Sinclair This Weekend
October 20, 2022
Sinclair Theatre presents R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates from Oct. 21-29 in Blair Hall Theatre, building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.
DEADLINE Comes to The Human Race Theatre Company This Month
October 19, 2022
Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Canadian playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes pen this witty and surprising homage to the murder-mystery genre made great by Agatha Christie and Peter Sellars with performances from October 27 – November 13, 2022 at the Loft Theatre.
SISTER ACT Comes to Wright State Theatre Next Month
October 18, 2022
Wright State Theatre presents the contemporary musical comedy, SISTER ACT, from November 4-20 in the Festival Playhouse at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.