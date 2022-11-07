HOLIDAYS IN POWELL Returns Next Month

As the official kickoff to the holiday season for the City of Powell, the annual Holidays in Powell will be held Saturday, December 3, in Village Green Park. The Powell Chamber of Commerce will host Santa's Gift Shop, a craft fair of handmade holiday gifts, from 12-7pm in the Powell Municipal Building's Council chambers. From 4-9pm, take a free horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Powell starting and ending in Village Green Park.

The event will culminate in a tree-lighting ceremony at 6pm, featuring Santa, Powell Mayor Dan Swartwout, and the Powell Community Band. Hot cider, hot chocolate, cotton candy, and kettle corn will also be available for purchase.

Holidays in Powell will be held at Village Green Park (47 Hall St.) on Saturday, December 3. Santa's Gift Shop runs 12-7pm; carriage rides run 4-9pm; and the tree-lighting ceremony is at 6pm. Admission is FREE.

This event is made possible through the generous support of McClurg Properties, Jill Patricia King, Delaware County Transit, Evolve Health Pediatrics, Giant Eagle, Master Kim's MegaKick Martial Arts, The Middlefield Banking Company, Newman Roofing, LLC, Pedego Electric Bikes Powell, and RV Wholesalers.