Dayton Philharmonic to Present Jeans 'n Classics: Music of Queen at the Schuster Center

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen with the Dayton Philharmonic and world-class rock musicians as they pay homage to the legacy of Queen and front-man Freddie Mercury. Audiences will hear songs such as “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Flash.” Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen joins the Dayton Philharmonic and the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30pm at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen are on sale now. Call 937-228-3630, purchase online at Click Here, or stop by the Schuster Center Box Office in downtown Dayton.

“I'm looking forward to this concert,” said Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor. “Queen could rock out with the best of them, but many of their songs had a uniquely symphonic sound and a musical complexity that made me sit up and pay attention. My good friends from Jeans 'n Classics, the DPO, and the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus will perform one Queen hit after another. We will definitely rock you!”

Audiences should be prepared to relive the 70s and 80s with songs such as “I Want to Break Free,” Flash,” Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and, of course, the famous “We Are the Champions.” Accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic, the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, and rock musicians and vocalists, Music of Queen promises a night of nostalgia, great music, and fun.

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 23-24 Rockin' Orchestra Series, part of the 23-24 AES Ohio Foundation Season, continues with Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA (April 27, 2024); Windbourne's Music of Whitney Houston (May 18, 2024); and The Music of Green Day (June 1, 2024). All Rockin' Orchestra performances are at the Schuster Center beginning at 7:30pm.

To purchase single tickets or a subscription to the 23-24 Rockin' Orchestra Series or any of DPAA's Opera, Ballet, or Philharmonic performances, visit Click Here.

About Jeans ‘n Classics

Peter Brennan's Jeans 'n Classics has established a remarkable legacy over 27 years. Since its inception, the innovative approach of merging world-class rock musicians with symphonies has significantly transformed the landscape of orchestral performances, pivotal in helping orchestras expand their audience base and engage broader demographics.



Jeans 'n Classics comprises a collective of accomplished musicians well-versed in the intricacies of orchestra culture and dedicated to nurturing and cultivating broad and devoted audiences for symphonies across North America.



The appeal of Jeans 'n Classics transcends generational boundaries, appealing to individuals ranging from 25 to 75 years of age and beyond.



Jeans 'n Classics captures the essence of legendary and new rock and pop albums and artists. New interpretations of each song carry a unique yet recognizable touch that sets them apart.



The orchestral scores crafted by Jeans 'n Classics have garnered praise from orchestras worldwide. Renowned for their lush and fully realized arrangements, these scores strongly feature the symphony through a rock lens. The performers associated with Jeans 'n Classics are of the highest caliber, exemplifying professionalism, levity, and finesse. Their adeptness in rehearsal and live show environments ensures an exceptional experience.



Collaborating with over 100 orchestras across North America, Jeans 'n Classics has curated an extensive repertoire showcased in diverse venues. With nearly 1,000 original orchestrations tailored to rock and pop classics, spanning 45 distinctive and captivating productions, Jeans 'n Classics continues to shape the contemporary landscape of symphonic performances.

About Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, they are the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton community, with a mission to be the community's indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. The vision of DPAA is to transform lives through the power of music and dance. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 60,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio. These performances and education initiatives are made possible partly through significant support from the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Montgomery County, and the National Endowment for the Arts.