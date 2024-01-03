Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and Dayton Musicians Association, AFM Local 101-473 Announce New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) and the Dayton Musicians Association, AFM Local 101-473, announce the finalization of the successful negotiation and signing of a new two-year collective bargaining agreement valid until August 31, 2025. The deal includes incremental wage increases and guaranteed learning, community engagement, and fundraising services.

“This agreement marks a milestone in collaboration with our musicians,” says Ted Nelson, DPAA's VP for Artistic Planning and Operations. “The constructive dialogue throughout the negotiation process was instrumental in forging a path toward long-term stability and expansion.”

“DPAA Board President Ed Tomme and I are extremely gratified that this important agreement was reached,” says DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. “The Agreement was reached in the true spirit of collaboration between musicians and management. We were able to have highly collaborative and frank discussions that look forward to a future of growth for everyone involved.”

Details of the agreement with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra include a 5% wage increase in the first year, 4% in the second year, and additional guaranteed services allowing for more learning, community engagement, and fundraising performances.

Dayton Philharmonic musicians were represented by Jane Owen of the Symphonic Division of the American Federation of Musicians; also participating were members of the Players Committee, including Chair John Kurokawa and fellow musicians Chad Arnow, Ann Baer, Sheridan Currie, Amy Lassiter, and Rachael Young. DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent, CFO Teri Warwick, and VP of Artistic Planning and Operations Ted Nelson represented the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra is part of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger with Dayton Ballet and Dayton Opera in 2012. DPAA's learning and community engagement programs reach more than 50,000 persons annually and include collaborative programming among the three art forms. The DPAA Artistic Leadership Team includes Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland, Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson, and Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Philharmonic.

For more information about DPAA's 2023-2024 Ballet, Opera, and Philharmonic seasons, visit Click Here

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, they are the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton community, with a mission to be the community's indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. The vision of DPAA is to transform lives through the power of music and dance. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 60,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio. These performances and education initiatives are made possible partly through significant support from the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Montgomery County, and the National Endowment for the Arts