Dayton Live's National Geographic Live Series Goes Virtual For Early 2021

Dayton Live has announced a new virtual streaming opportunity for fans of the popular National Geographic Live series, usually offered with in-person presenters and high-definition video at the historic Victoria Theatre.

Sponsored by Subaru of America and Wagner Subaru, the National Geographic Live series had three much-anticipated events scheduled in the first quarter of 2021, some of which had been rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19 cancellations. All three events - RONAN DONOVAN, KARA COONEY and ANDY MANN - have been postponed again with hopes to confirm new dates in the near future.

In the meantime, Dayton Live is offering three virtual events from National Geographic Live, featuring a mix of new and familiar speakers.

"We're so thankful for the support and patience of our patrons and our sponsors as we wait until we can gather in person to experience the fascinating storytelling and globe-trotting adventure of National Geographic Live," said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. "This new streaming option is a great way to continue to engage with our patrons. I'm particularly excited that the live aspect of these events is preserved with a live moderated conversation and Q&A time after each 60-minute streamed video with not one, but two Nat Geo Explorers."

Many arts groups have pursued streaming performances and events with gusto, but Dayton Live has been more careful.

"We've been highly selective about choosing streaming options to present to our audiences," Sutton explained. "There are a lot of options out there, but we wanted to be sure the content was high quality and unique. National Geographic has such a reputation for excellence - and with the popularity of this series, this decision was an easy one."

Back in December, Dayton Live surveyed active patrons of the National Geographic Live series about the option of streamed events and received positive feedback as well as recommendations on which events had the most appeal. The three events on offer reflect that feedback. Tickets for these streamed events are $25 and any amount patrons have on account with DaytonLive.org can be applied.

ANAND VARMA & PRASENJEET YADAV (Photographers)

SCIENTIFIC EXPOSURE

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Natural history photographers working with National Geographic have often emerged from scientific backgrounds, enabling them to reveal wildlife and our natural world in surprising ways. Molecular biologist-turned-photographer PRASENJEET YADAV combines his experience in research with his photography skills to highlight natural history and science stories in Asia. And ANAND VARMA has developed innovative techniques to create stunning images of creatures whose details are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. Join these National Geographic Explorers for stories and conversation on the intriguing intersection of science and photography.

BRYAN SMITH & KEITH LADZINSKI (Filmmakers)

FEATS OF FILMMAKING

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Meet two filmmakers renowned for capturing extreme feats of adventure in some of the world's most remote and inhospitable environments. Based out of British Columbia, BRYAN SMITH brings stories of adventure to the screen from the South Pacific's deepest canyons to the frozen waters of Niagara Falls. KEITH LADZINSKI takes on the seemingly impossible - including chasing tornadoes, hanging from massive natural arches, and swimming with alligators - to document the endeavors of the world's most elite adventurers.

DIVA AMON & DAVID GRUBER (Marine Biologists)

MYSTERIOUS SEAS

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Get a glimpse into the ocean's greatest depths - and the fascinating creatures that live there - with two leading marine biologists and National Geographic Explorers. DAVID GRUBER searches the oceans for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and designs delicate and noninvasive tools for studying and interacting with deep-sea life. DIVA AMON participates in expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats - and how humans impact them. Through stories and conversation, they'll shine a light on this dark, cold, and mysterious world.

The National Geographic Live Series had completed seven successful seasons at the Victoria Theatre before the 2019-2020 series was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 series was sponsored by Subaru of America and Wagner Subaru with additional support from Greenpoint Metals, Dayton Magazine, and ThinkTV in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks.