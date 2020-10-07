Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dayton Live Releases 2019-2020 Community Report Revealing the Impact of COVID-19

There were 334 events canceled, 64,195 tickets returned, and $696,279 in tickets refunded.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Dayton Live has released its 2019-2020 Community Report.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an overwhelming impact on Dayton Live during the 2019-2020 Season.

Also this year, Victoria Theatre Association was renamed and rebranded as Dayton Live. Dayton Live is not just a new look and a new logo. It's a whole new identity that proudly recognizes its legacy in this community and looks forward in anticipation of the bright future ahead for Dayton, especially for its creative communities.

The full 2019-2020 Community Report can be found at https://www.daytonlive.org/reports.

To donate to Dayton Live, visit https://my.daytonlive.org/donate/contribute1.



