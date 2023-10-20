Dayton Ballet to Present DRACULA: BLOODLINES

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Ballet's Dracula: Bloodlines, a hauntingly dramatic ballet featuring the Dayton Ballet Company, along with Dayton Opera Artists-In-Residence, and an original score by Austin Jaquith performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic, conducted by Neal Gittleman. Dracula: Bloodlines spans from the origin story of how Vlad Dracul III was transformed into a bloodthirsty vampire to the future as Dracula becomes obsessed with a beautiful young woman, Lucy, who reminds him of his past love. Choreographed and conceptualized by Karen Russo Burke, Dracula: Bloodlines takes the stage at the historic Victoria Theatre, October 27-29, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. Call 937-228-3630, purchase online at daytonperformingarts.org/dracula, or stop by the Schuster Center Box Office in downtown Dayton.

“I've enjoyed watching the dancers work with Karen on Dracula: Bloodlines,” said Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland. “This production truly exemplifies the collaborative spirit the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance brings to our community. Dayton Opera's Artists-in-Residence insert a vocal component to the storyline our dancers tell, and, of course, Dayton Philharmonic performs Austin Jacquith's original score live. Add in the ambiance of the historic Victoria Theatre, and the audience is in for a fantastic experience.”

Dracula: Bloodlines features Dayton Ballet dancers Isaac Jones as Vlad Dracul III/Dracula, Jasmine Getz as Katerina/Lucy Westenra, Claire Bergman as Lilith, and Lukas Pringle as Dr. Van Helsing. The production includes a unique component by incorporating vocalists from Dayton Opera's Artist-in-Residence program to enhance character development throughout the ballet. Baritone, Michael Pandolfo sings the Vlad III/Dracula role, Tessa Fackelmann, mezzo-soprano, sings Lilith, and soprano Gabrielle Flannery is Lucy Westenra.

“Working with Tessa (the singer) really enhances Karen's story,” said Dayton Ballet dancer Claire Bergman, who performs the role of Lilith. “The combination of dancer and singer helps the audience better understand what our character, Lilith, is feeling. Tessa acts as my conscience, telling me what to do and how I should feel. We feed off each other's energy. It's a unique experience, and I'm excited to be a part of it again.”

Due to mature content, parental discretion is advised.

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 23-24 Ballet Series is part of the 23-24 AES Ohio Foundation Season and continues with The Nutcracker (December 8-10, 15-17, 2023); Swan Lake (February 16-18, 2024); and New Beginnings (April 12-14, 2024).

About Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, they are the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton community, with a mission to be the community's indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. The vision of DPAA is to transform lives through the power of music and dance. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 60,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio. These performances and education initiatives are made possible partly through significant support from the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Montgomery County, and the National Endowment for the Arts.