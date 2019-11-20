Dare 2 Defy Productions Presents NARNIA The Musical

Dare 2 Defy Productions is thrilled to present a Dare 2 Inspire production of 'Narnia', based on C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Book by Jules Tasca. Lyrics by Ted Drachman. Music by Thomas Tierney.

The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable, both good and evil, demonic and transcendent. The principal inhabitants, however, are the intelligent talking animals ruled by the majestic King Aslan, the great lion of Narnia. Though Aslan is often absent from the land (so that his very existence is doubted by some), he returns when the need for him is greatest. And entering Narnia at a moment of high adventure are some children-plucked from our world in unexpected ways to help Narnia and to learn from their Narnia odyssey lessons of courage, unselfishness and wisdom that will help them grow. Narnia wants to sing, and from the excitement of the opening song, "Aslan's on the Move," to the joy of "Narnia (You Can't Imagine)," your spirits will soar with all those in Narnia.

"Not only is this a very talented cast, but they are also giving back in a big way by collecting toys for @A Special Wish Foundation Dayton Chapter's Wish Kids and their siblings for the holidays! A Special Wish has been Dayton's only wish granting organization for over 35 years and we are excited to work with them to make the holidays special for local kids battling life-threatening disorders." Volunteers will be taking donations in the lobby before each performance.

Wish kids ages range from birth to 20 years old, so a variety of gifts may be collected, including gift cards ($15-$20)

Unopened, unused toys

No gifts depicting weapons (including Nerf guns)

Gifts should range from $10-$20.

The show will be performed at the Victoria Theatre November 30th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM and December 1st at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Call (937) 228-3630, visit the Ticket Center Stage box office or go to www.ticketcenterstage.com for tickets!

Narnia is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company Of Woodstock, Illinois.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You