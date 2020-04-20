Dare 2 Defy Productions Announces Auditions For BACK TO THE 80S

Dare 2 Defy Productions has announced auditions for Back To The 80's! This a professionally staged youth production (with featured adult roles) with stipends available for all performers. There is no minimum age (must be able to portray 14-18) and we will accept up to age 21.

Rehearsals will begin July 20th and will rehearse Monday-Thursday, 6-9pm with the possibility of some Saturday afternoon rehearsals. Performances are September 4-6th.

With the current Stay at Home order in place, the company is requesting video submissions. Please send a 16 bar cut of an 80's style song, as well as a one minute monologue. We ask that you please slate your name and age at the beginning of your audition video, as well as any role you are interested in. Don't forget to include a headshot and resume as well. All materials can be sent to Norgaard@dare2defy.org by May 4th. The company is hoping to have callbacks in person, but are monitoring the situation daily.

Roles Available:

Corey Palmer(Young)

The hero of the musical. He is an ordinary, likeable senior in high school that is dealing with typical issues including his love for Tiffany Houston.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Alf Bueller

One of Corey Junior's best friends. A likeable teenager just coming out of childhood and beginning adulthood.

Vocal range top: Bb4

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Kirk Keaton

One of the "nice" boys who is naive and has difficulty with girls.

Vocal range top: F4

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Cyndi Gibson

A street-smart, boy-wary member of Tiffany's posse who has a crush on Michael but always settles for other boys.

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mel Easton

One of the elite "Cool Girls," she is the twin sister of Kim who loves to rock out as a backup to the group.

Vocal range top: C5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Kim Easton

The twin sister of Mel and friend of Cyndi. Kim is a party-loving cheerleader who does not do well in school.

Vocal range top: C#5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Michael Feldman

The coolest guy in the school who has the attention of all the girls. When the girls are not around, he is a mean manipulative oaf who picks on smaller kids.

Vocal range top: B4

Vocal range bottom: D3

Billy Arnold

A popular, athletic guy who appears tough and is revered yet has little backbone without Michael.

Vocal range top: A4

Vocal range bottom: A3

Lionel Astley

He is a follower and not quite as cool as the other guys in his posse, but is tolerated by the girls.

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Huey Jackson

The final guy to round out the group of Michael Feldman's friends. Not much else to be said - big hair, wears clothes that were cool at the time, but now just look like fluorescent mismatches of colour. Huey is an 80's tragic - he is the only member of the cool group to go as far as wearing a white Michael Jackson glove - as was the fashion of the day!

Feargal Mcferrin

The sensitive school nerd. He is supremely intelligent, but his visions of life in the new millenium are always mocked.

Vocal range top: B4

Vocal range bottom: E3

Laura Wilde

Debbie's best friend. She is awkward and has trouble with boys, but is a nice girl.

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Debbie Fox

Laura's competitive best friend. She lies about her fantasy relationships with celebrities.

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Featured Singers/ Ensemble

The roles of Corey Sr, Tiffany Houston, Eileen Reagan and Miss Brannigan have been filled by D2D ensemble members.

Songs in the show (For reference)

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Kids In America

Girls Just Want To Have Fun

We Built This City

Mickey

Video Killed The Radio Star

Believe It Or Not

Morning Train (9 to 5)

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

You Give Love A Bad Name

You Give Love A Bad Name (Reprise)

Man In The Mirror

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

Love Shack

Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Walking On Sunshine

Get Outta Me Dreams (Get Into My Car)

Centerfold

Lost In Your Eyes

Never Gonna Give You Up

Material Girl

Don't Worry Be Happy / Come On, Eileen

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (Reprise)

(I've Had) The Time Of Me Life

Back To The 80's Megamix!





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You