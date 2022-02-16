DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Coming to the Schuster Center

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will be at the Schuster Center March 8-13, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at daytonlive.org/dear-evan-hansen-22 or by contacting their Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

"One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history," says The Washington Post. The New York Times calls Dear Evan Hansen, "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical" and "NBC News" says that the musical is "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in their venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy