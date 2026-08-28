Cast Set for SALEM: BLOOD TO DRINK at Human Race Theatre World Premiere

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The Human Race Theatre Company will kick off its 41st season with the world premiere of Salem: Blood to Drink by local Ohio playwright Maggie Lou Rader, October 14–25 at the Loft Theatre. Set during one of history's most infamous moments, this sharp, funny, and wildly unexpected new play asks audiences to forget what they think they know about Salem—and get ready for a very different version of 1692.

The Salem witch trials are in full swing, and four accused women suddenly find themselves sharing a jail cell. What starts as a fight for survival becomes an unlikely alliance as fear spreads, accusations fly, and the rules these women have been expected to follow begin to fall away.

Darkly hilarious and surprisingly timely, Salem: Blood to Drink turns a familiar chapter of American history on its head with humor, humanity, and a story that proves there is always more than one side to what we think we know.

Salem: Blood to Drink launches The Human Race Theatre Company's Season 41, Perception vs. Reality, a five-show season filled with stories that challenge first impressions and deliver plenty of surprises along the way. Five stories. Endless surprises.

The production marks the world premiere of Salem: Blood to Drink, written by Maggie Lou Rader. She writes, “As a Cincinnati playwright, I don't often get the chance to see my work produced locally. I'm grateful to the team at The Human Race for saying yes.” Join the Community Conversation with Maggie Lou Rader and Artistic Director Emily N. Wells on October 5, 2026 at 6pm.

Creative team: Heather Wilson-Bowlby leads the production with Scenic Designer Gabby Trice, LIGHTING DESIGNER Kelsey Gallagher, Costume Designer Maria Fernanda Ortiz, SOUND DESIGNER Kaitlin Barnett Proctor, PROPS DESIGNER Sarah Gomes, STAGE MANAGER Amanda Harris, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Logan Lorraine.

Cast: Returning to The Loft stage are local actors Caitlin McWethey (Elizabeth Proctor & Voices), Bryana Bentley (Sarah Good & Voices), Burgess Byrd (Bridget Bishop & Voices), and Annie Fitzpatrick (Ann Foster & Voices) with Portland actor Gavin Hoffman (George Burroughs & Voices) making his Human Race debut.

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