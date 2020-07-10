Canton Museum of Art Postpones Annual Christkindl Markt Annual Holiday Event

Amid the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 situation and related public health guidelines for large events, the Canton Museum of Art (CMA) today announces that the Museum's annual Christkindl Markt holiday event, presented and sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, is being rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for November 13 - 15, 2020, Christkindl Markt will now take place the weekend of November 12, 2021.

Museum Director Max R. Barton II said, "Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic heading into the fall, and with the health and safety of the many artists, volunteers, and community visitors in mind, this decision was necessary. Christkindl is a large event, held indoors at the Museum and Cultural Center for the Arts, and at this time is not feasible to present given all of the advance work to produce the event, as well as the large crowds this annual holiday tradition has continued to draw for 48 years."

"We will be back in 2021 for our 49th year, and stronger than ever," said Nancy Stewart Matin, president of Canton Fine Arts Associates, an affiliate group of CMA. "We have been a proud partner in supporting our art museum and advancing arts and culture in our community for more than 50 years. We look forward to welcoming Christkindl artists and shoppers back next year."

Christkindl Markt is an annual fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting the Canton Museum of Art. The holiday-themed event features juried fine arts and fine crafts from local and regional artisans. Artists already accepted to the 2020 event have the option of rolling their acceptance into 2021. Details regarding the 2021 event will be announced at a later date.

CMA reopened to the public in a limited capacity on June 30, with first phase hours of Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., under new health and safety protocols. The Museum's spaces remain closed to all large event gatherings and rentals until further notice.

The Museum is following guidelines from the Ohio Governor's Office and Ohio Department of Public Health, CDC, the American Alliance of Museums, and best practices set forth by museum directors across the state and country for safe reopening amid COVID-19. CMA is monitoring the COVID-19 situation regularly and will modify its protocols and processes as new information from state and local officials and the CDC becomes available. Stay informed and up-to-date at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You