Broadway In Dayton Lineup Postponed Due To Pandemic

Dayton Live announced further changes and postponements to the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup for the 2020-2021 season. Already pushed back from starting in the Fall of 2020, Dayton Live management announced that shows rescheduled into the first three months of 2021 have been postponed.

"You may have heard that the current plan to reopen Broadway in New York will be in May 2021," Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton explained in a communication to season ticket holders and to Dayton Live's email database. "This obviously has an adverse effect on Broadway tours. Tours are shut down and will not get back on the road until summer 2021 at the earliest. That means that Premier Health Broadway in Dayton shows will again be delayed."

Scheduling of touring Broadway shows to play the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton is still fluid. "We are working hard to confirm exactly when touring productions will begin playing the Schuster Center again," continued Sutton. "But we are unable to do so at this time."

What is certain is that the three shows of the 20/21 season - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (January 2021) , FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (February 2021), and THE BAND'S VISIT (March 2021) - will not play as announced.

It's still unclear when Broadway will be back. "We are dependent on when the state of Ohio allows us to be open at full capacity and equally dependent on when the tours are ready to go back out again," Sutton explained. "Please know that we are working every day to bring shows back to Dayton in a safe and timely manner. We are confident that when the green light happens, we will have great Broadway shows lined up and ready to go."

HAMILTON is still on the Schuster Center calendar for the 2022 season. Other titles that were previously announced are being re-negotiated as well. Season tickets have not yet been mailed and subscribers are asked to "hold tight" while plans continue to solidify. Patrons can contact the Dayton Live ticket office at 937-228-3630 or by email at tickets@daytonlive.org .

"We can't wait to have our venues bustling with people, energy and fabulous performances. This pandemic has had a devastating effect on many industries, but none more so than the Performing Arts. We are truly and sincerely grateful for all the support our community has shown," finished Sutton.

