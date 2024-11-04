Beck Center for the Arts Stages Dance Education Production, Celebrate the Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts will stage the upcoming Dance Education Production, Celebrate the Season. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, this piece embodies the joy of dance as the medium for storytelling, featuring music from holiday movies, classical music of the season, and holiday favorites.

Melanie Szucs says, “Celebrate the Season hosts a cast of 75 young dance students, ages seven to 18. This dance performance ushers in the holidays in a celebration of dance including ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary to well known and beloved holiday music. As a special addition to this performance experience, students from Beck Center’s music and theater education departments will share their vocal talents. And the program will include an accomplished young harpist who is also a Beck Dance alumnus.”

This hour-long dance production is perfect for adults and children of all ages, filled with colorful costumes and sets, full of pleasant holiday memories. This production of Celebrate the Season will take place on the Oatey Recital Hall stage in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building from December 7, 2024 at 7:00 pm, December 8 at 2:00 pm, December 13 at 7:00 pm, December 14 at 7:00 pm, December 15 at 2:00 pm, and Sensory-Friendly Student Matinee performances for all ages on December 13, 2024 at 9:30 am and 11:00 am. To reserve tickets for these Sensory-Friendly School Matinees, please email Kelsey Heichel at KHeichel@beckcenter.org. Tickets will go on sale to public on Monday, November 11, 2024.Tickets are $13 per child and $15 per adult at 216-521-2540 and BeckCenter.org.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org, or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community education programming.

