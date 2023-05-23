Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts once again displays the artistic work of visual arts faculty and staff. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service. This Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition is free and open to the public. All are invited to experience this exhibition May 26 to August 13, 2023. A special reception will take place on Friday, July 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This annual event displays the talent of Beck Center’s visual arts team. This year’s exhibition highlights the work of Sue Ambro, Herbert Ascherman III, Ryan Finley, Andrew Barclay Flinn, Allison Bogard Hall, Cassandra Harner, Jocelynn Lash, Tanya Long, Linda Merchant Pearce, Paul Passano, Alastair James Stockdale, Patricia Hanahan Sigmier, and Heather Molecke, Mary McGowan-Doyle, and Melinda Placko.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, "Prolific studios are often maintained by artists who teach and work at art centers. This exhibition is a great chance to see artwork by Beck Center's accomplished teaching artists and staff, in media such as drawing, ceramic, photography, watercolor, published books, and sculpture. I am proud to show alongside our talented faculty and staff!

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center’s Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through customer service in person, or at 216.521.2540. Beck Center Customer Service department is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5:00 pm, and Sat noon to 2:00 PM, and during performances. The Artists’ Reception is a very special public event that is free for anyone, on Friday July 28, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the Daniels’ Lounge. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.