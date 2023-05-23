Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition

All are invited to experience this exhibition May 26 to August 13, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre Photo 2 Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre
Dayton's Ballet School & Youth Orchestras to Celebrate Big Anniversaries With a Weekend of Photo 3 Dayton's Ballet School & Youth Orchestras to Celebrate Big Anniversaries With a Weekend of Concerts
Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center Photo 4 Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center

Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts once again displays the artistic work of visual arts faculty and staff. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service. This Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition is free and open to the public. All are invited to experience this exhibition May 26 to August 13, 2023. A special reception will take place on Friday, July 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This annual event displays the talent of Beck Center’s visual arts team. This year’s exhibition highlights the work of Sue AmbroHerbert Ascherman III,  Ryan Finley, Andrew Barclay Flinn, Allison Bogard HallCassandra Harner, Jocelynn Lash, Tanya LongLinda Merchant PearcePaul PassanoAlastair James StockdalePatricia Hanahan Sigmier, and Heather MoleckeMary McGowan-Doyle, and Melinda Placko.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, "Prolific studios are often maintained by artists who teach and work at art centers. This exhibition is a great chance to see artwork by Beck Center's accomplished teaching artists and staff, in media such as drawing, ceramic, photography, watercolor, published books, and sculpture. I am proud to show alongside our talented faculty and staff!

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center’s Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through customer service in person, or at 216.521.2540. Beck Center Customer Service department is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5:00 pm, and Sat noon to 2:00 PM, and during performances. The Artists’ Reception is a very special public event that is free for anyone, on Friday July 28, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the Daniels’ Lounge. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.



RELATED STORIES - Dayton

Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Grand Opening Of Their Mainstage ONE NIGHT IN FANTASIA Photo
Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Grand Opening Of Their Mainstage ONE NIGHT IN FANTASIA

Ohio Theatre Lima announces the grand opening of their mainstage! - a hilarious musical tribute to The Ohio Theatre Lima's night club 'Glory Days' is set to open the Main Stage at the 95 year old Historic Venue.

Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts once again displays the artistic work of visual arts faculty and staff. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service.

Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre

What did our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre?

Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center Photo
Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center

Fortune Feimster has announced additional shows for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour including the Schuster Center in Dayton, OH on Saturday November 4, 2023!


More Hot Stories For You

Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Grand Opening Of Their Mainstage ONE NIGHT IN FANTASIAOhio Theatre Lima Announces Grand Opening Of Their Mainstage ONE NIGHT IN FANTASIA
Beck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts ExhibitionBeck Center For The Arts Hosts A Beck Center Faculty Visual Arts Exhibition
Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster CenterFortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center
Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25

Videos

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
John Kander Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards Video
John Kander Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Calendar Girls
Middletown Lyric Theatre (9/08-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Middletown Lyric Theatre (6/16-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You