BWW Feature: Dayton Theatre this week

Are you currently on viewing 722+ of HAMILTON on Disney Plus and looking for an alternative? In August, the Virtual Theatre may have just what you are seeking.

The Virtual Theatre, known for recent productions of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE and THE GLASS MENAGERIE, is back again this time with SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS. SHE KILLS MONSTERS bring us the story of Agnes, whose younger sister, Tilly, has recently died unexpectedly. Agnes discovers that her sister, a player of Dungeons and Dragons, has left behind her own adventure. As Agnes plays along, she learns more about her sister than she ever knew before and learns a little more about herself along the way.

The Virtual Theatre posted auditions on Playbill and Backstage to bring talent from all over the United States to join local Dayton and Cincinnati actors to be able to have a gender and racially diverse cast and to do justice to the LGBTQIA+ and feminist issues brought to light in this script by Qui Nguyen. Fans of 90s pop culture will especially enjoy the humor but everyone can appreciate the heart that this story tells.

The cast is as follows:

Narrator...Jaiya Ma (Former WSU theatre student, now world renowned sex therapist in LA)

Agnes... Julia Gomez (WSU grad, Cincy Playhouse, Dayton resident.)

Tilly...Jamie Binegar (NYC, former Cincy resident)

Lilith...Ivy Moody (Ball State Theatre grad, currently in Cincy)

Kaliope...Andie Angel (NKU theatre student, Cincy)

Orcus...Cy Wood (Head Butler Tech School of the Arts, Cincy)

Chuck...Scott Christian (Cincy resident)

Vera...J Moliere (FL...MFA student at University of Florida)

Evil Gabbi...Danielle Gallo (DC....American University theatre grad)

Evil Tina...Zoe Peterson (Louisville KY...CCM Acting student)

Steve...Eli Mansfield (Oklahoma City)

Miles...Chase Engel (Cincy actor)

Directed by Matt Neal

Creative Team: Sam Haven, Amy Mirlisena

The Virtual Theatre along with partners/sponsors Cincinnati Rollergirls, Downtown Dayton Partnership's Art in the City, and Girls Rock Cincinnati, present SHE KILLS MONSTERS:VIRTUAL REALMS August 7-9 and August 12-16. Tickets are $15 per household and a link with a secure password will be sent to you prior to the opening performance. You may choose to view the show on any one of the listed show dates. For more information or to get tickets, go to facebook.com/VirtualTheatre.

CANCELLATIONS

Time for the heartbreaking part of the column. The following cancellations were announced this week:

Troy Civic Theatre's August production of THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS has been pushed to January 2021 in accordance with the Miami County Department of Public Health.

La Comedia Theatre has cancelled their upcoming productions of both WAIT UNTIL DARK and JEKYLL AND HYDE. 2020 should have been a great year for J&H fans in the area as there were three productions slated for this year as it was also on the schedule for Dare 2 Defy and Dayton Playhouse but sadly all three productions have fallen victim to the pandemic. Speaking as a huge fan myself, I hope these productions will be rescheduled when we are able to get back into the theatre.

If you are a ticket holder for one of these performances, please contact their box office for information on refunds/ticket reschedules.

That is it for this week. To better fit with my day job that finances my theatre fascination, this column will permanently move to Monday publication. Bare with me as I work out all of the kinks. Don't forget to follow us on facebook at Dayton On Stage. Also, if you have a press release for your upcoming production, please send it to newsdesk@broadwayworld.com or to me at bwwdaytonjenni@gmail.com. Keep sending your information so we can reflect all that is happening in the world of theatre in Dayton and the Miami Valley.

