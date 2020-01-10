$20 Tickets for RENT Lottery Available At Victoria Theatre

Victoria Theatre Association announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $20 for every performance of the Premier Health Broadway Series presentation of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical.

The $20 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Ticket Center Stage Box Office located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The $20 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours before each performance; each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT PERFORMANCE AND LOTTERY TIMES

Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lottery begins at 5 p.m. Drawing is at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Lottery begins at 5 p.m. Drawing is at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 Lottery begins at 5 p.m. Drawing is at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 Lottery begins at 5:30 p.m. Drawing is at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 Lottery begins at 11:30 a.m. Drawing is at noon. Show starts at 2 p.m.

Lottery begins at 5:30 p.m. Drawing is at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 Lottery begins at 10:30 a.m. Drawing is at 11 a.m. Show starts at 1 p.m.

Lottery begins at 4 p.m. Drawing is at 4:30 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

For general ticket information, call the Ticket Center Stage Box Office at 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630, or visit www.ticketcenterstage.com.

For information on the rest of Victoria Theatre Association's 2019-2020 season, visit www.victoriatheatre.com.





