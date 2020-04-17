Work Out With Dallas Children's Theater Miss Lindsey

In these challenging times, Dallas Children's Theater is bringing the wonderful world of theater education into the virtual space making the brain-stimulating benefits of theater accessible to all. In light of social distancing rules, DCT's band of teaching artists have creatively pivoted in ways that enable them to connect with their students online through videos and Zoom sessions, thus offering synchronous and asynchronous learning. These efforts have also provided a unique opportunity for others to see what happens in a typical DCT theater class.

In the video below, Lindsey Campbell (or as DCT regulars know her: Miss Lindsey) leads her students through a series of fun tongue twisters, and other exercises designed to warm up the brain and the body. While it was originally intended to be a private video, just for students in her acting class who are now sheltered in place throughout North Texas, DCT decided that the warm energy and helpful instruction would be beneficial to general audiences as well right now.

Research shows that young people who are exposed to the multisensory benefits of the arts do better in all school subjects, are more tolerant of others, are creative problem solvers, are more patient and more resourceful in general. Our world is less predictable than ever before, and imagination may be the most important tool young people need to successfully navigate this era of unprecedented uncertainty. Corporate executives identify intellectual curiosity, communication, empathy, creative problem-solving and cultural competence among the skills most critical and most lacking in their employees (Bloomberg.com 2015; Ernest J. Wilson III, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC June 2015). Because the performing arts reach students at an emotional, human level, they are unmatched in their ability to develop these sought-after skills.

Acting is about openness and reactivity, above all else. Genuine laughter, such as what students will experience watching Miss Lindsey's video, performing tongue twisters to improve elocution, and interacting with a nurturing teacher can make a world of difference to a young person. The full-brain stimulation provided by theater leads the brain to develop more complex nerve networks that not only promote healthy interaction skills, but also enhance learning and future learning potential.





