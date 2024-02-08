Video: Get A First Look at I AM DELIVERED'T! at Dallas Theater Center

I AM DELIVERED'T is being produced at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from February 2-18.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month Photo 2 NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project Photo 3 Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project
Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets Photo 4 Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets

Get a first look at I AM DELIVERED'T! at the Dallas Theater Center in an all-new video.

Celebrate the power of being your authentic self. Everybody knows that all the drama takes place on the church parking lot. Sis, vice-president of usher board #1, and her protege Pickles find themselves at the center of the commotion when her long lost love – Sister Breedlove – returns stirring up church gossip.

I AM DELIVERED'T is being produced at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from February 2-18. Set in a church parking lot at a fictional church in Oak Cliff, the play explores the world of church Usher Boards, and uses humor to create a warm and inviting space for the audience to contemplate the dichotomy associated between the church community and same- gender- loving community. 

I AM DELIVERED'T is a co-production between Dallas Theater Center and The Actors Theatre of Louisville.  This production is directed by The Actors Theatre of Louisville's Executive Artistic Director, Robert Barry Fleming. Upon the production's completion, the cast will travel to The Actors Theatre of Louisville for a second run of the show giving more visibility to this story and our local Dallas actors.

Everybody knows that all the drama takes place in the church parking lot. Sis, vice-president of usher board #1, and her protege Pickles find themselves at the center of the commotion when her long lost love – Sister Breedlove – returns stirring up church gossip. This joyful new comedy by Jonathan Norton celebrates the power of faith, love, and forgiveness. These are the announcements. Let us govern ourselves accordingly.







RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
HAMILTON is Coming to Winspear Opera House in May Photo
HAMILTON is Coming to Winspear Opera House in May

Single tickets for HAMILTON at Winspear Opera House will go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 8 at 10 a.m. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
THIS TIME Comes to the Undermain Theatre This Month Photo
THIS TIME Comes to the Undermain Theatre This Month

This time by Brian Dang will come to Undermain Theatre this month. This workshop production runs February 29 through March 17, 2024. Learn more about the workshop here!

3
Eisemann Center Presents A Free Concert Featuring The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Photo
Eisemann Center Presents A Free Concert Featuring The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters In March

The Eisemann Center will present the Sea Chanters returning for a third appearance on the Hill Performance Hall.

4
Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center I Photo
Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center In April

The Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Commodores will perform on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 PM.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: Mariusz Treliński on LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at the Met OperaVideo: Mariusz Treliński on LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at the Met Opera
BWW Q&A: Eva Noblezada On Her Upcoming Show at Brampton On Stage/The Rose BramptonBWW Q&A: Eva Noblezada On Her Upcoming Show at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025
Video: Get A First Look At CLYDE'S at Syracuse StageVideo: Get A First Look At CLYDE'S at Syracuse Stage

Videos

Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera Video
Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Video
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Dear Edwina Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich in Dallas Dear Edwina Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich
Lewisville Grand (4/04-4/06)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
A Grand Night For Singing in Dallas A Grand Night For Singing
Theatre Frisco (2/16-3/03)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
The Sound of Music in Dallas The Sound of Music
Plaza Theatre Company (2/09-3/09)Tracker
Imposter! Hypocrite! Tartuffe! by Ashley H. White in Dallas Imposter! Hypocrite! Tartuffe! by Ashley H. White
Circle Theatre (8/01-8/24)
Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer in Dallas Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (5/02-5/19)
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
LCT Stages Academy Legally Blonde JR in Dallas LCT Stages Academy Legally Blonde JR
Lubbock Community Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Chicago in Dallas Chicago
Bass Performance Hall (5/10-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You