Video: Get A First Look at I AM DELIVERED'T! at Dallas Theater Center

Get a first look at I AM DELIVERED'T! at the Dallas Theater Center in an all-new video.

I AM DELIVERED'T is being produced at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from February 2-18. Set in a church parking lot at a fictional church in Oak Cliff, the play explores the world of church Usher Boards, and uses humor to create a warm and inviting space for the audience to contemplate the dichotomy associated between the church community and same- gender- loving community.

I AM DELIVERED'T is a co-production between Dallas Theater Center and The Actors Theatre of Louisville. This production is directed by The Actors Theatre of Louisville's Executive Artistic Director, Robert Barry Fleming. Upon the production's completion, the cast will travel to The Actors Theatre of Louisville for a second run of the show giving more visibility to this story and our local Dallas actors.

Everybody knows that all the drama takes place in the church parking lot. Sis, vice-president of usher board #1, and her protege Pickles find themselves at the center of the commotion when her long lost love – Sister Breedlove – returns stirring up church gossip. This joyful new comedy by Jonathan Norton celebrates the power of faith, love, and forgiveness. These are the announcements. Let us govern ourselves accordingly.



