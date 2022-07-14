Uptown Players Announces 2022 - 2023 Season

Uptown Players, a professional theater group located in the Uptown area of Dallas, has announced its 2022-2023 season. The season will feature the world premiere of Silver Foxes, a new play by the writing team of "The Golden Girls", plus the regional premieres of the 2019 Drama Desk nominated musical, Head over Heels and the recent Broadway hit Chicken & Biscuits. Rounding out our 2022-2023 season is the regional premiere of Cruel Intentions: The 90's musical, a co-production with Stage West, and an all-new Broadway Our Way.

Head Over Heels

December 2-18, 2022

Uptown Players will open its season with the regional premiere of Head Over Heels, the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Avenue Q. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. Previously planned for the 2020 season, this production will now kick off the 2022-2023 season at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Silver Foxes

March 2-12, 2023

Silver Foxes is a new comedy play about an ensemble of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The three older men plus their buddy's younger Twink lover, navigate stray cats, online hook up sites and the real estate ravenous lesbian couple next door to become a fabulous de facto family in an iconic mid-century Palm Springs house. This world premiere is written by James Berg & Stan Zimmerman ("Golden Girls") and will be presented on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three.

Broadway Our Way 2023

April 20-23, 2023

The Uptown Players divas return for another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises. The evening features many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an Uptown Players twist! Our annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way will be written and directed by B. J. Cleveland, and will be presented at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Cruel Intentions

The 90's musical: June 1- 11, 2023

Uptown Players continues its 2022-2023 season with the regional premiere of Cruel Intentions: The 90's musical. In an epic game of cat and mouse, two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet, and vow to destroy anyone who gets in their way. Seduced by passion and revenge, this devious duo spins a web of dangerous liaisons, and they soon find themselves entangled in the cruelest game of all: love. Based on the cult classic film and featuring your favorite 90's hits, this new jukebox musical is utterly intoxicating. This musical is a co-production with Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth and will have performances at the Swenson Theater at Stage West and the Kalita Humphreys Theater at Uptown Players.

Chicken & Biscuits

July 28 - August 13, 2023

Uptown Players closes its twenty first season with the regional premiere of Chicken & Biscuits. Written by Douglas Lyons, Chicken & Biscuits follows rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, as they try to bury their father without killing each other. This proves difficult, when Beverly shows up to the chapel with all her "blessings" on display. Baneatta's husband tries to mediate the family drama while preparing Bernard's eulogy. Baneatta's son intentionally brings his neurotic white Jewish boyfriend along, knowing Baneatta disapproves. All while Beverly's nosy daughter keeps asking questions no one wants to answer. But when a family secret reveals itself at the altar, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal, or break them.

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $30 to $65. Performances of Head Over Heels, Broadway Our Way, Cruel Intentions, and Chicken & Biscuits will take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd at Blackburn. Silver Foxes will take place on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St. Performances take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Four and five show season ticket flex packages are available and include a 25% discount off single ticket prices for both premium and regular seating. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.