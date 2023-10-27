Undermain Theatre Unveils 2023 New Works Fund Recipient

Playwright Jarrett King receives $10,000.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Undermain Theatre Unveils 2023 New Works Fund Recipient

For 40 seasons the Undermain Theatre has been bringing new work for the theater to the Undermain stage in Dallas and beyond. In 2019, after the passing of Undermain's founding Artistic Director and guiding force Katherine Owens, Producing Artistic Director, Bruce DuBose, and the Undermain Theatre Board of Trustees established the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work. Its mission is to carry on Katherine's lifelong commitment to poetic, thought-provoking new work and provide a continuing influence in the American Theater scene by funding theater artists in their pursuit of creating new works for the American stage. 

In celebration of Katherine's birthday, Undermain Theatre is pleased to announce the 2023 recipient of $10,000 from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work to playwright Jarrett King for his ongoing work in the American Theater, with an eye toward the future production of a new play for the Undermain stage.

This collaboration is funded by the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work to support the continuation of the work Katherine fostered during her 36 years as Undermain Theatre's founding Artistic Director.

Jarrett King

(he/him) is an actor, playwright, and educator originally from Austin, Texas. His play A War of the Worlds—an afrofuturist reimagining of the War of the Worlds radio broadcast—was the inaugural production in Penfold Theatre Company's new play commission series and received 12 B. Iden Payne Award nominations, including Best Original Script. Other works include The Possible, Box, and St. Miles, which was developed while a playwright-in-residence at The Goodman Theatre. He is a 2023 recipient of Definition Theatre's Amplify New Play Commission, where his play Frog Splash is currently in development. In addition to playwriting, he is a two-time second rounder at the Austin Film Festival. As an actor, he has nearly two decades worth of credits performing in film, television, and professional theaters including Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Salvage Vanguard, Penfold Theatre, and the Mary Moody Northen Theatre. As an educator, he has worked as a Teaching Artist at Steppenwolf, Silk Road Rising, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Shakespeare Slam. He is the Director of Education at Court Theatre and an Adjunct Professor at Loyola University. iamjarrettking.com




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The New TUTS Musical, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL! Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The New TUTS Musical, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL!

Theatre Under The Stars has released first look photos of the stellar cast of Houstonians in the world premiere of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, a brand-new musical.

2
The Firehouse Theatre to Ignite the Stage at Vouv Dallas with FIRE & ICE Season Reveal Photo
The Firehouse Theatre to Ignite the Stage at Vouv Dallas with FIRE & ICE Season Reveal Gala

The Firehouse Theatre will present their 5th Season Reveal Gala, Fire & Ice, an exciting evening of live entertainment, complete with fine dining and ice-cold libations. This highly anticipated event will take place Saturday, November 11 at 6 PM at Vouv (4445 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244).

3
Video: First Look At The Worst Pies In London From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Video: First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Get a first look at the iconic number, 'The Worst Pies in London'!

4
NTPA Will Host Second Annual Stardust Awards Gala Photo
NTPA Will Host Second Annual Stardust Awards Gala

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that the second annual Stardust Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 beginning at 5 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Dracula in Dallas Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)Tracker
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
MJ in Dallas MJ
Music Hall at Fair Park (11/21-12/03)
Ochre House Theater presents KAPUT in Dallas Ochre House Theater presents KAPUT
Ochre House Theater (10/28-11/18)
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
The Tragedy of Othello in Dallas The Tragedy of Othello
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (10/19-11/05)
Bright Star in Dallas Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing in Dallas William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
Genesis Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You