Undermain Theatre Presents Ibsen's HEDDA GABLER Adapted By Blake Hackler

Undermain Theatre presents the virtual production of Hedda Gabler, Ibsen's masterpiece of realism that permanently changed the face of world drama. Hedda Gabler is the story of an extraordinary woman trapped in a conventional life of secrets and lies that fuel her own personal explosion.

Company member Blake Hackler adapts and directs this classic. All streaming. Tickets are on sale now at www.undermain.org.

Featuring Olivia de Guzman as Hedda Gabler. with Jovane Caamaño, Charlotte Akin, Adrian Churchill, Jenny Ledel and Felipe Carrasco

Directed by Blake Hackler. Produced by Bruce DuBose. Scenic Design: Robert Winn, Lighting Design: Steve Woods, Director of Photography and Editor: Marc Rouse, Costume Design: Amanda Capshaw, Sound Design: Paul Semrad, Properties Design: Cindy Ernst-Godine.

Henrik Ibsen (20 March 1828 - 23 May 1906) was a major 19th-century Norwegian playwright, theatre director, and poet. He is often referred to as "the father of realism" and is one of the founders of Modernism in theatre. His major works include Brand, Peer Gynt, An Enemy of the People, Emperor and Galilean, A Doll's House, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts, The Wild Duck, When We Dead Awaken, Pillars of Society, The Lady from the Sea, Rosmersholm, The Master Builder, and John Gabriel Borkman.

He is the most frequently performed dramatist in the world after Shakespeare, and by the early 20th century A Doll's House became the world's most performed play. Ibsen wrote his plays in Danish (the common written language of Denmark and Norway) and they were published by the Danish publisher Gyldendal. Although most of his plays are set in Norway-often in places reminiscent of Skien, the port town where he grew up-Ibsen lived for 27 years in Italy and Germany, and rarely visited Norway during his most productive years. Born into a merchant family connected to the patriciate of Skien, Ibsen shaped his dramas according to his family background. Ibsen's dramas continue in their influence upon contemporary culture and film. He was the father of Prime Minister Sigurd Ibsen.

Visit www.undermain.org to purchase tickets online.