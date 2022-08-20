Tickets On Sale Now For Artisan Center Theater's TUCK EVERLASTING

Artisan Center Theater will present TUCK EVERLASTING at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, September 2, 2022 through Saturday, October 1, 2022. Performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Based on the best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.

FEATURED IN TUCK EVERLASTING:

WINNIE FOSTER - Emerson Hodges & Tenley Heugatter

JESSE TUCK - Tyler Halbrooks & Dominic Norris

MILES TUCK - Jose Zayas Quinones & Carver Olson

MAE TUCK - Adrienne Rowell & Laura Lester

ANGUS TUCK - David Magaña & E. Scott Arnold

NANA - Sami Duda & Betty White

MOTHER - Alyssa Meekins & Meg Jakubik

MAN IN THE YELLOW SUIT - Josh Duncan & Bill Combs

CONSTABLE JOE - Kerwin Alexander & Fred Patterson

HUGO - Daniel Muka & Eric Hilsinger

THOMAS/FAIRE GOER - Braidyn Nickerson & Christopher Reddick

ENSEMBLE - Aaliyah Clark, Amrynn Wood, Ruby Magaña, Sierra Kennard, Campbell White, Ava Rosalin, Maryn Haley, Riley Oldenburg, Emma Chandler, Natalie Stamper, Patrick Ramsey, Elliott Rousch, Brett Jarboe, Mason Snyder, Hunter Friederichsen, Anthony Bartke, Grace Choate, Riley Hisinger, MaKayla Burris, Mary Kate Griffin, Autumn Robinson & Abigale Hunt

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 195 seat theater in the round

What: TUCK EVERLASTING presented by Artisan Center Theater

When: September 2, 2022 through October 1, 2022

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Renee Norris

Shows: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts also available)

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their charge to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theatre opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Gallego Wong

Featured in Photo: Tyler Halbrooks and Tenley Heugatter