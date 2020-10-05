Theatre Wesleyan to Present Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE

The show will be presented both in-person and as a livestream October 23-25.

Theatre Wesleyan will continue their 'Six Plays At Six Feet' semester of fall programming with a familiar story of six feet (under) distancing. Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl is directed by theatre department business manager Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105). This production will also be available as a live stream for audience members who wish to experience the show from their home.

In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. A young woman dies and is sent to the underworld where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. This play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

The cast of Eurydice includes senior theatre major Reagan Fraze (Eurydice), sophomore theatre major Jonathan Burt (Father), freshman theatre major Nicholas Keel (Orpheus), junior theatre major Tanner Diggs (Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld), sophomore theatre major Ethan Brandt (Big Stone), freshman theatre major Abigale Hunt (Little Stone), and freshman theatre major Chase Di Iulio (Loud Stone). Hunt and Di Iulio make their Theatre Wesleyan debuts with this production.

The student production team behind Eurydice includes senior theatre major Delaney Pricer (stage manager), freshman theatre major Madison Whitney (assistant stage manager), sophomore theatre major Yajaira Rosales (scenic design), sophomore theatre major Andrea German (assistant scenic design), junior theatre major Olivia Dickerson (props design), sophomore theatre major Meghan Lewis (assistant props design), junior theatre major Taylor Allen (lighting design), freshman theatre major Solomon Alvarez (assistant lighting design), senior theatre major Darin Martin (costume design), freshman theatre major Taliyah Salih (assistant costume design), sophomore theatre major Cameron Hatcher (sound design), and sophomore theatre major Colin Schwartz (master electrician).

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Eurydice will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of their faculty, staff, students, and audience.

EURYDICE PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00pm

*Times and outdoor venue subject to change; please check website for more details and updates.

EURYDICE LIVE PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Tickets will be $5 to attend the performance in-person. Tickets are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Audience members who choose to experience the show in-person are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Only 21 seats will be available for each performance. To maintain the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, no seats will be added and they will not accommodate late seating under any circumstances.

EURYDICE LIVE STREAM INFORMATION

Patrons can choose to buy a streaming ticket to experience the show as a live stream performance for $5 at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Live stream links will be emailed on the day of the performance.

Eurydice will not be a video-on-demand or rental like their recent streaming production of The Universal Language.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

