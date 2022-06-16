Theatre Three Postpones WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Due to obstacles that are beyond Theatre Three's control, the theatre must postpone the opening of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? originally scheduled to open Thursday, June 16. While the production is ready and the building is up-to-date on safety protocols, the theatre is enduring the consequences of a larger issue regarding the scheduling of necessary inspections.

At this time, the theatre is confident that they will be able to open the show on July 7 and run until July 17. If the Temporary Certiticate of Occupancy (TCO) is sent over sooner, there is a possibility that the theatre will be able to open the show on the final weekend of the previously scheduled performances (June 30-July 3) and run until July 17. However, if the city does not send over the TCO by Wednesday, June 29, Theatre Three will have to cancel all performances with the possibility of a full refund for patrons.

All patrons with tickets to the previously announced preview and opening night performances will be contacted by the Theatre Three box office as soon as possible. If you have questions please call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com

Tickets for all newly scheduled performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). Tickets range from $15.00-$37.50 each depending on the performance.