Theatre Arlington Proudly AnnouncesÂ 47th Season

Theatre Arlington's 47th season has something for everyone! Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris, is thrilled to announce the line-up for the 2019-2020 season. There will be great musical comedies, a fun new holiday show, wonderful family-friendly children's programming and classic plays that need to be seen again.

This season Theatre Arlington will continue to work hard to improve the patron's experience and the quality of every production. The Theatre is excited to announce that they will be hiring more professional Equity actors in each production as well as skilled designers and talented live musicians.

That's not all Morris is happy to announce - this season will be the inaugural year for a new Cabaret Series which will bring the metroplex's best singers and musicians to Theatre Arlington to perform in an intimate environment. If it has been awhile since you've visited downtown Arlington, now is the time to find your way and come home to Theatre Arlington!

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

Musical

By Carol Hall, Larry L. King, Peter Masterson

SEPTEMBER 20 - OCTOBER 13, 2019

This super popular musical loosely based on real-life events at the Chicken Ranch is sure to make you smile. Great musical numbers, political satire, religion and football...this musical has it all. This one is for mature audiences but don't worry as Miss Mona says, "there's nothing dirty going on."

Appropriate for audiences ages 16 and up

WINNIE THE POOH

Children's Musical

Book and Lyrics by Steven D. Morris

Music by Don Powers

OCTOBER 25 - NOVEMBER 10, 2019

Take a trip to the 100-acre woods with Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and all your favorites in this delightful musical adaptation of the classic story.

Appropriate for audiences aged 3 and up

HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special

Musical

By Steven D. Morris

NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 15, 2019

We all loved gathering around the TV to watch the holiday specials each season. Join Theatre Arlington as we imagine what it would be like to have our own show complete with singing, dancing, and special guest stars every performance. It could be the start of a holiday tradition.

Appropriate for audiences ages 3 and up

RIPCORD

Comedy

By David Lindsay-Abaire

JANUARY 10 - 26, 2020

Abby and Marilyn are sharing a room in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. The ladies do not get along and begin to hilariously, and then dangerously, prank each other in the hopes of having the room to themselves.

Appropriate for ages 16 and up

Mild Adult language and situations

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Drama

By Lorraine Hansberry

JANUARY 18 - FEBRUARY 3, 2019

A Raisin in the Sun portrays a few weeks in the life of the Youngers, an African American family living on the South Side of Chicago in the 1950s. When the play opens, the Youngers are about to receive an insurance check for $10,000. Each of the adult members of the family has an idea as to what he or she would like to do with this money. This landmark play was the first play on Broadway written by an African American female.

Appropriate for audiences ages 13 and up

DAMN YANKEES

Musical

Book by Douglass Wallop George Abbott

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Ross Richard Adler

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop

MARCH 27 - APRIL 19, 2020

This wonderfully fun musical is about a baseball fan who makes a bet with the devil so his team can win the pennant. This great musical score features popular tunes, You Gotta Have Heart, Whatever Lola Wants and more. Fun Fact: the Washington Senators become our very own beloved Texas Rangers.

Appropriate for all audiences ages 13 and up.

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY JR

All-Youth Musical

Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller

Music by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein & Stephen Gabriel

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the book, Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown

MAY 8 - 24, 2020

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed falls right on top of him. The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond, all to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

Appropriate for audiences ages 3 and up.

BILOXI BLUES

Dramatic Comedy

By Neil Simon

AUGUST 7 - 30, 2020

The second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon's trilogy which began with Brighton Beach Memoirs. When we last met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about life and love along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.

Appropriate for audiences ages 13 and up.

CABARET SERIES

OCTOBER 31, 2019

DECEMBER 19-21, 2019

JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020

MARCH 13 & 14, 2020

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020

JULY 10 & 11, 2020

JULY 17 & 18, 2020

JULY 24 & 25, 2020

The stage might be dark, but you can still hang out with some of the best Theatre Arlington talent for a relaxed evening of music and fun! Stay tuned for more information about the individual performances.





